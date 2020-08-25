X

Marietta’s Red Hare Brewing Company to start distilling spirits

Red Hare Brewery celebrates Atlanta United's fourth season opening game in February 2020. / Contributed by Red Hare Brewing Company
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Will become Red Hare Brewing & Distilling

Marietta brewery Red Hare Brewing Company is going beyond brewing beer with its latest venture.

The business announced plans to become Red Hare Brewing & Distilling and begin distilling spirits. Red Hare plans to produce vodka, gin, and rum, with spirits and cocktails to be available at the taproom on Delk Industrial Boulevard sometime within the next few weeks in addition to craft beer and soda.

This is the latest big move for Red Hare, which also has a taproom in Shallotte, North Carolina in addition to its Marietta location.

Red Hare owner Roger Davis recently announced that Red Hare will take over the space at 29 W. Park Square, formerly home to Hemingway’s Bar & Grill. The location will serve as a retail, restaurant and event space for Red Hare.

Davis and Bobby Thomas opened Red Hare in 2011. The 40-barrel, three-vessel brewery is housed in a 15,000 square-foot warehouse. In addition to its regular lineup of beers, Red Hare brews seasonal beers and craft sodas. Its products are sold in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.

