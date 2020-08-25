Marietta’s Red Hare Brewing Company to start distilling spirits

The business announced plans to become Red Hare Brewing & Distilling and begin distilling spirits. Red Hare plans to produce vodka, gin, and rum, with spirits and cocktails to be available at the taproom on Delk Industrial Boulevard sometime within the next few weeks in addition to craft beer and soda.

This is the latest big move for Red Hare, which also has a taproom in Shallotte, North Carolina in addition to its Marietta location.