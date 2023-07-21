Miller Union brings back lunch and more metro Atlanta restaurant news

Acclaimed Westside restaurant Miller Union will start serving lunch for the first time in three years starting next month.

The restaurant, located at 999 Brady Ave. NW, will serve lunch 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, beginning Aug. 3.

The menu will include starters like the field pea and peanut salad; sandwiches like the MU Classic Cheeseburger and a BLT; entrees such as the shrimp and grits with summer squash and tomato broth and skillet trout fillet with roasted okra, snap beans, cherry tomatoes and sweet corn; and desserts from pastry chef Claudia Martizen like churros ice cream sandwich.

Miller Union, operated by James Beard Award-winning chef Steven Satterfield and wine director Neal McCarthy, stopped lunch service in March 2020 following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. The restaurant opened in 2009 in a former warehouse on the site once occupied by Miller Union Stockyards.

Next month, Topgolf concept Good Game will debut Cutwater Cocktail Bar, a walk-up bar along Battery Walk in the Battery Atlanta development next to Truist Park.

The bar will showcase Cutwater’s ready-to-drink canned cocktails and cocktails made with Cutwater’s spirits. The bar will also feature domestic and craft beers and Good Game’s full lunch and dinner menu will be available for carryout during regular hours. The bar will also have its own late-night menu.

Growing local taco chain Rreal Tacos is set to open a sixth Georgia location at South Clayton and Branson streets in the South Lawn development in Lawrenceville, What Now Atlanta reports. The new restaurant will join locations in Midtown, Westside, Chamblee and Sandy Springs, as well as one in Cumming.

