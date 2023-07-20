Italian restaurant Yeppa & Co is set to open a second location on the Eastside Beltline

Just about six months after opening its first location in the Buckhead Village development, Italian restaurant Yeppa & Co. is already gearing up for its second act.

The restaurant comes from Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson, the duo behind popular metro Atlanta restaurants including Storico Fresco, Forza Storico, as well as Pachengo’s, set to open soon in Buckhead. The pair also recently opened a Formula One-themed bar called Dryver Bar next to Yeppa & Co.

The second location of Yeppa & Co will debut in March 2024 as the first restaurant tenant in Portman’s Junction Krog District building at the corner of Irwin Street and Auburn Avenue on the Eastside Beltline across from Krog Street Market.

The menu will mirror that of the Buckhead location, with dishes from Rimini in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, including focaccia pizza, paninis, and regional pastas like linguine alle vongole and “calcio” e pepe, as well as a beverage program complete with Italian-inspired cocktails and wines from the area.

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Yeppa & Co Credit: Courtesy of Yeppa & Co

The restaurant, open daily for lunch and dinner, will feature a central bar area and a large outdoor patio with an additional bar and spritz bar.

The Junction Krog Street building, set to be complete in August, will feature 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 135,000 square feet of office space with private terraces, and a 7,000-square-foot public porch.

Adjacent to Junction Krog District, Portman recently purchased 1.3 acres where the firm will plan a second phase for the project. Also in Atlanta, construction is underway on Spring Quarter, Portman’s three-building development centered around the historic HM Patterson Home and Gardens with residential, office, and retail space.

Yeppa & Co. will join a seemingly ever-growing list of food and beverage options on the Eastside Beltline, including the stalls inside Krog Street Market as well as standalone concepts including Nina & Rafi, Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall, Two Urban Licks, One Flew South and the forthcoming Baxter and Duke’s Hideaway.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.