Rooftop bar Patina to open in West Midtown’s Star Metals District

Patina, “a high energy nightlife-focused bar, dining, cocktail and wine lounge, garden, and private events space,” according to a press release, is set to open in September 2023 at the top of Star Metals Offices building. The 12,000-square-foot space will feature 260-degree views of the city.

The concept comes from the Painted Hospitality group, owned by Justin Amick and William Stallworth. In addition to the Painted Pin in Buckhead and the Painted Duck in West Midtown, the group is also behind the forthcoming concepts Painted Pickle at the Armour Ottley Loop and Painted Park in Inman Park.