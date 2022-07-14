Rooftop bar Patina to open in West Midtown’s Star Metals District

BreakingNews
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
Star Metals District on Howell Mill Road on West Midtown.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

A rooftop concept from the team behind Atlanta entertainment-driven bars the Painted Duck and the Painted Pin is coming to the Star Metals District at 1050 Howell Mill Road in West Midtown.

Patina, “a high energy nightlife-focused bar, dining, cocktail and wine lounge, garden, and private events space,” according to a press release, is set to open in September 2023 at the top of Star Metals Offices building. The 12,000-square-foot space will feature 260-degree views of the city.

The concept comes from the Painted Hospitality group, owned by Justin Amick and William Stallworth. In addition to the Painted Pin in Buckhead and the Painted Duck in West Midtown, the group is also behind the forthcoming concepts Painted Pickle at the Armour Ottley Loop and Painted Park in Inman Park.

Patina will join several other food and beverage concepts at Star Metals District, including the already-open Prevail Coffee and Wagamama and the forthcoming Sushi Hayakawa.

Star Metals Offices is the $500 million office installation of the 8-acre Star Metals District development from Allen Morris Company real estate firm. The project also includes Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals apartment building.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

