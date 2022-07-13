ajc logo
Mexican restaurant Palo Santo coming to West Midtown in August

Palo Santo will feature modern Mexican cuisine such as cured hamachi aguachile.

Palo Santo will feature modern Mexican cuisine such as cured hamachi aguachile.

By Noah Sheidlower
1 hour ago

Palo Santo, a modern Mexican restaurant with rooftop bar, will open in early August in West Midtown.

Located at 955 West Marietta Street, adjacent to the King Plow Arts Center, the restaurant is the first from Botanico Hospitality Group, whose partners include chef Santiago Gomez, Eduardo Rivera and Felipe Rivera.

Palo Santo mark’s Gomez’s entrance in the Atlanta restaurant scene after a 20-year career that has seen him in kitchens in Miami, New York and his native Mexico City.

Gomez’s modern Mexican cuisine will draw from Georgia-grown ingredients prepared in a wood-fire kitchen. The menu will include such dishes as cured hamachi tostadas with charred serrano-citric mayo, mushroom tetelas with a peach mole, and wood-fired ora king salmon al pastor with a pineapple-vanilla sauce.

Ingredients like corn, beans, chiles and cacao will be sourced from Mexican farmers and producers who work with heirloom corn supplier Tamoa.

The restaurant will offer an omakase experience at a four-seat kitchen counter, while a 10-person chef’s table will serve family-style offerings.

Mezcal will be a featured spirit at Palo Santo, including in a cocktail like the Oasis Sour (pictured).

Mezcal will be a featured spirit at Palo Santo, including in a cocktail like the Oasis Sour (pictured).

Mezcal will be a featured spirit at Palo Santo, including in a cocktail like the Oasis Sour (pictured).

The beverage list will spotlight tequila and mezcal among spirits, and the wine list will feature natural wines.

A grand staircase will lead to a rooftop bar with floor-to-ceiling, retractable glass windows, as well as open-air and canopy seating. There, patrons will find a separate menu of Mexican-Japanese fusion snacks, such as nori tacos, tostadas, crudos and oysters. Drinks will include sake, cocktails and wine.

Palo Santo will serve dinner Tuesdays through Sundays, with extended rooftop hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

955 West Marietta Street, Atlanta. botanicohospitality.com/palo-santo

