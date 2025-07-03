”We chose this location specifically for its vibrant community, thriving economy, and dynamic dining and shopping scene," Sarah Hooe, vice president of global business development, said in an email.

Reformation also has a location at Ponce City Market in Atlanta, which opened in 2022, and the city is a top market for the company.

Sustainability is a hallmark of the brand, and not just in the clothing it offers.

“Reformation invests in green building infrastructure in its facilities to minimize its waste, water, and energy footprints,” the announcement said. The company said it will offset 100% of the store’s electricity usage with renewable energy and use vintage furnishings, wood from responsibly managed forests and reusable totes.

Through the brand’s recycling program, RefRecycling, customers can recycle their Reformation clothes at any location and receive credit toward future purchases.

The store, which was designed “with sustainability in mind,” will offer items including dresses, denim, tops, pants, skirts, shoes, handbags and outerwear. Reformation, or Ref, emphasizes a “zero trade off value proposition — beautiful, flattering pieces that make you feel confident and are also better for the planet,” according to Hooe.

“Fashion is unfortunately one of the most polluting industries today, and this is only increasing as we collectively buy and dispose of clothing at a faster clip,” Hooe said. “Ref was built around the idea that it’s possible to make beautiful clothing that people love to wear and do right by the planet at the same time.”

The Avalon location will also include “Retail X,” Reformation’s “one-of-a-kind, tech-driven retail concept, which brings the best of its online experience to its physical doors,” according to the company. This is new for Georgia, as the Ponce City Market location does not include it.

With “Retail X,” one of each item is displayed for easy viewing and inventory browsing. Touchscreens throughout the store enable customers to select items to try on without having to physically carry the items while they shop. Additional touchscreens are in each dressing room so customers can order new sizes or styles as they try items on. The goal is to bring “the best of online shopping to our physical locations,” Hooe said.

Reformation was founded in 2009 with the goal to “have a positive impact on people and the planet, and prove that sustainability and profitability can coexist in fashion.” Its vintage-inspired collections are released twice weekly, in limited edition.

Reformation products have been climate neutral since 2015, and the business has been Climate Neutral Certified since 2021. The company is focused on becoming climate positive by 2025 and a circular brand by 2030.

Being climate positive would mean Ref would remove more emissions from the environment than it creates. Circular means recycling products and using as little virgin material as possible.

“These are really lofty goals so we’ve created specific road maps outlining exactly how we will achieve each and published them on our website both to hold ourselves accountable and encourage our peers to join us,” Hooe said.

Today, Reformation employs more than 1,200 and ships globally.