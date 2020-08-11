3 products to enjoy from Georgia food businesses including hot dogs and cookies

Miniature cookies from Mama Geraldine’s

Please don’t ask us to pick a favorite. Pecan cini-mini? Italian wedding? Key lime? These tiny cookie bites dusted with powdered sugar, from Mama Geraldine’s Bodacious Food Co., are only an inch wide, but they’re all delicious. Cathy Cunningham grew up in Newnan, daughter of Turner Holmes Cunningham and his wife, Geraldine, and named her company for her mom. Twenty-six years ago, she began baking and sharing her mother’s cheese straws, and soon branched out to these fun gourmet cookies, still using her mother’s recipes. Each box of cookies, baked in the northwest Georgia town of Jasper, has the story of how the flavors came to be. The mayor, the police chief ... it seems everyone in Newnan enjoyed their share of these cookies, and now we can, too.

$3.99-$4.99 per 6-ounce box. Available in the deli-bakery area of Walmart, Kroger and Publix, and at Amazon and mamageraldines.com.

Superfood protein blends from Tejari. CONTRIBUTED BY HEIDI GELDHAUSER HARRIS Credit: HEIDI GELDHAUSER HARRIS Credit: HEIDI GELDHAUSER HARRIS

Superfood protein blends from Tejari

Whether you’re looking for a protein boost for yourself or your children, you’ll want to consider these superfood blends from Atlanta mom and food entrepreneur Roma Patel. Each blend is made from dehydrated fruits and vegetables mixed with pea protein, turmeric and cinnamon. We tried the strawberry blend and the golden banana. Flavorful enough to work well sprinkled over yogurt, or incorporated into a smoothie, but not overwhelming, these powders would be easy to enjoy in many ways. The website has ideas for adding them to apple sauce and oatmeal, and offers an easy recipe for pancakes with just four ingredients. They’re packaged in 8-ounce jars for use at home, or 1-ounce sachets that are perfect for tucking into a bag to use on the road.

$22 for six 1-ounce sachets or $26 per 8-ounce jar. Available at the Daily Pilates in Inman Park and Little Barn Apothecary in Virginia-Highland, or at tejariandco.com.

