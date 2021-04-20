Emmy Squared brings Detroit-style pizza to Glenwood Park this week

The Le Big Matt burger from the menu of Emmy Squared. / Courtesy of Emmy Squared Credit: 9 Credit: 9

The menu features several vegetarian options, as well as gluten-free pizza crust.

The beverage program includes wine, beer and cocktails like the Spring It On with gin, lemon juice, honey syrup, dried lavender flower and lavender sprig.

“The Emmy Squared team is both thrilled and truly honored to become a part of the Glenwood Park neighborhood,” said Emmy Squared partner and co-founder Emily Hyland in a prepared statement. “We’re dedicated to engraining ourselves in the local culture and getting involved in every way we can – with inclusivity, community and hospitality at the forefront of our mission.”

Emmy Squared, which first opened in 2016 with a small restaurant in Brooklyn, marks a return to Atlanta for CEO and partner Howard Greenstone, who was formerly president and CEO of the now-shuttered Rosa Mexicano in Atlantic Station.

The restaurant will be open from 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays; 4-10 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

Emmy Squared will be open for dine-in and patio seating as well as takeout and delivery. On weekends, the restaurant will offer family meals and date night options available for pre-order. Masks are required for employees and for guests when not seated at their tables.

475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-610-0100, emmysquaredpizza.com/

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.