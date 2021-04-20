Emmy Squared brings Detroit-style pizza to Glenwood Park this week

A New York-based pizza spot specializing in Detroit-style pizza is poised to make its Atlanta debut this week.
Emmy Squared Pizza is slated to open April 22 at 475 Bill Kennedy Way SE in Glenwood Park. The space was previously home to the Shed at Glenwood, which closed last year.
The Atlanta restaurant, which will join Emmy Squared locations in New York, Nashville, Louisville, Philadelphia, and the Washington, D.C. area, will serve a selection of pizzas, sandwiches, salads and appetizers.
Menu highlights include starters like eggplant parmesan made with Japanese eggplant, burrata, sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chiles and basil; the Le Big Matt, a double-stack burger topped with American cheese, special sauce, greens and pickles on a pretzel bun; and a crispy chicken parmesan sandwich
Pizza options include the Colony with pepperoni, pickled jalapenos and honey; the vegetarian Emmy with banana peppers, red onion and ranch; and the MVP, made with vodka sauce, red sauce and garlic parsley pesto, as well as a pizza exclusive to the Glenwood Park location.
The menu features several vegetarian options, as well as gluten-free pizza crust.
The beverage program includes wine, beer and cocktails like the Spring It On with gin, lemon juice, honey syrup, dried lavender flower and lavender sprig.
“The Emmy Squared team is both thrilled and truly honored to become a part of the Glenwood Park neighborhood,” said Emmy Squared partner and co-founder Emily Hyland in a prepared statement. “We’re dedicated to engraining ourselves in the local culture and getting involved in every way we can – with inclusivity, community and hospitality at the forefront of our mission.”
Emmy Squared, which first opened in 2016 with a small restaurant in Brooklyn, marks a return to Atlanta for CEO and partner Howard Greenstone, who was formerly president and CEO of the now-shuttered Rosa Mexicano in Atlantic Station.
The restaurant will be open from 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays; 4-10 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.
Emmy Squared will be open for dine-in and patio seating as well as takeout and delivery. On weekends, the restaurant will offer family meals and date night options available for pre-order. Masks are required for employees and for guests when not seated at their tables.
475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-610-0100, emmysquaredpizza.com/
