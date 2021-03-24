Reverence named as restaurant inside food-focused Epicurean Atlanta hotel

Reverence’s menu will include dishes like wild foraged Sapelo Island razor clams ceviche with sorrel pesto, tiny vegetables, stone creek micro watercress, finger lime caviar; Heron Farms sea bean salad with hearts of palm, feta, smoked sesame, bourbon ponzu, toasted freekeh; and Reverence “steak frites” with Bern’s Steak House ribeye, garlic rapini, mole verde and triple-cooked chips with parmesan salt.

“Reverence is about creating synergy. Plates that speak to one another but can also stand alone; cuisine that sparks global interest, but made with local ingredients,” Wardhaugh said in a prepared statement.

The bar program will offer a selection of local craft beers and spirits, as well as non-alcoholic and low-ABV cocktail offerings. The wine program will highlight sparkling offerings and half-bottles.

The 2,886 square-foot space, which seats up to 127 guests, will feature a show kitchen and a leather-wrapped, zinc bar top, as well as seating in a lounge area, and indoor and outdoor seating. Look for “rich wood tones and luxurious textures, all illuminated with custom-suspended light fixtures to create a mood of sophistication and warmth,” according to a press release.

Set to open this summer, Epicurean Atlanta will occupy one of three towers located in the 1105 West Peachtree property by Selig Development, along with a 31-story office tower and 64-unit condo tower.

Upon opening, Reverence will offer dinner service from 5–10 p.m. on weekdays and 5–11 p.m. on weekends. Weekend brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

