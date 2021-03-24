Reverence named as restaurant inside food-focused Epicurean Atlanta hotel

Forthcoming food-focused hotel Epicurean Atlanta will be home to restaurant Reverence when it opens later this year.
Located inside the hotel at 1117 West Peachtree Street, Reverence will “pay respect to the ingredients and producers of the Southeast region with options like coastal seafood, heritage meats and market-fresh produce featured on a seasonally changing menu,” according to a press release.
Chef Ewart Wardhaugh has been tapped to oversee menu development of Reverence and the hotel’s culinary program.
Originally from Scotland, Wardhaugh previously worked for hotels in London, Barbados, Australia, Dubai and Singapore. He also served as executive sous chef at the Bellagio in Las Vegas and regional executive chef for Wolfgang Puck Catering in Los Angeles.
Reverence’s menu will include dishes like wild foraged Sapelo Island razor clams ceviche with sorrel pesto, tiny vegetables, stone creek micro watercress, finger lime caviar; Heron Farms sea bean salad with hearts of palm, feta, smoked sesame, bourbon ponzu, toasted freekeh; and Reverence “steak frites” with Bern’s Steak House ribeye, garlic rapini, mole verde and triple-cooked chips with parmesan salt.
“Reverence is about creating synergy. Plates that speak to one another but can also stand alone; cuisine that sparks global interest, but made with local ingredients,” Wardhaugh said in a prepared statement.
The bar program will offer a selection of local craft beers and spirits, as well as non-alcoholic and low-ABV cocktail offerings. The wine program will highlight sparkling offerings and half-bottles.
The 2,886 square-foot space, which seats up to 127 guests, will feature a show kitchen and a leather-wrapped, zinc bar top, as well as seating in a lounge area, and indoor and outdoor seating. Look for “rich wood tones and luxurious textures, all illuminated with custom-suspended light fixtures to create a mood of sophistication and warmth,” according to a press release.
Set to open this summer, Epicurean Atlanta will occupy one of three towers located in the 1105 West Peachtree property by Selig Development, along with a 31-story office tower and 64-unit condo tower.
Upon opening, Reverence will offer dinner service from 5–10 p.m. on weekdays and 5–11 p.m. on weekends. Weekend brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m.
