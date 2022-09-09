Savi Provisions opening in West Midtown and more dining news roundup

Fresh One Kitchen, a new concept from Juicy Crab owner Raymond Chen, is slated to open at noon at Sept. 16 at 440 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy in Kennesaw. The first 100 people in line will get a free bowl.

The eatery offers a variety of signature bowls including a Spicy Chicken Bowl made with sweet potato noodles, roasted broccoli, glazed mushrooms, sweet corn, green beans and spicy carrots and a Tofu Bowl with black rice, roasted broccoli spicy carrots, sweet corn, cucumber and tomatoes.

There’s also the option to customize bowls with options for bases, proteins, toppings and sauces.

A second Fresh One Kitchen is set to open in the coming weeks in the Parkside Shops on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

*****

Yebo Beach Haus, located at 56 E. Andrews Drive NW in Buckhead, is adding a wine shop offering private labels and South African wines, What Now Atlanta reports.

Yebo Beach Haus is part of restaurateur Justin Anthony’s True Story Brands portfolio that also includes 10 Degrees South, Biltong Bar and The Cape Restaurant & Beach Bar.

*****

Trap City Cafe has opened at 660 Northside Drive NW next door to rapper T.I.’s Trap Music Museum. The menu includes a selection of appetizers (spinach dip, spring rolls), salads, entrees (Trap Pocket Tacos, Truffled Lobster Mac, Lamb Chops and Grits, Salmon Croquettes) and sides.

The 16-drink cocktail list includes the Trap Muzik Margarita, Bad Ass Tip, Future Baby Mama and the Narco Colada.

*****

Atlanta brewery Second Self Beer Co., located at 1317 Logan Circle NW, has plans to add a distillery in order to make canned cocktails, What Now Atlanta reports.

The brewery also recently announced a partnership with Atlanta Brewing Co., which will see Second Self serve as a contract brewer for Atlanta Brewing Co.’s entire lineup of beers, including Hoplanta and Atlanta Amber, and will include production and distribution.

The two breweries will also collaborate on new releases and co-host launch events.

*****

Grub Burger Bar will convert all of its units — including locations in Brookhaven, Sandy Springs and Akers Mill — to Hopdoddy Burger Bars, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

