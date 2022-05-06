Tenants serving pizza, comfort food slated for Atlanta Dairies development

Spina Pizza, which has operated as a pop-up around Atlanta, including at Atlanta Dairies, comes from Anthony Spina, Jr., the son of Anthony Spina, Sr., the founder of O4W Pizza and co-founder of Nina & Rafi.

Spina’s menu will feature Neapolitan pizzas including a Margherita; the Hot Boy, a pepperoni pie drizzled with hot honey; and Funghi with mushrooms. Other options will include Old World-inspired small plates, pastas and desserts like tiramisu. The beverage program will focus on aperitivo cocktails and a selection of natural wine.