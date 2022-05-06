Tenants serving pizza, comfort food slated for Atlanta Dairies development

A pizzeria and a comfort food concept are both set to open in the Atlanta Dairies mixed-use development on Memorial Drive later this year.
Spina Pizza, which has operated as a pop-up around Atlanta, including at Atlanta Dairies, comes from Anthony Spina, Jr., the son of Anthony Spina, Sr., the founder of O4W Pizza and co-founder of Nina & Rafi.
Spina’s menu will feature Neapolitan pizzas including a Margherita; the Hot Boy, a pepperoni pie drizzled with hot honey; and Funghi with mushrooms. Other options will include Old World-inspired small plates, pastas and desserts like tiramisu. The beverage program will focus on aperitivo cocktails and a selection of natural wine.
Also joining the Atlanta Dairies roster is “elevated” comfort concept Small Fry from Skip Engelbrecht and Nhan Le, who co-own Atlanta restaurants including 8Arm, Octopus Bar and the recently-opened Fishmonger. Brad Forsblom will serve as executive chef, offering a menu with elevated versions of comfort food including fried chicken sandwiches, fried fish sandwiches, falafel burgers, fish nuggets and shrimp baskets, as well as seasonal soft-serve ice cream.
Guests can take their food to go or eat it in the Atlanta Dairies green space The Yard at the 1,421-square-foot walk-up, counter service-style restaurant with design “that will be bright-colored, with a touch of neon-noir,” according to a press release.
Both Spina Pizza and Small Fry are set to open in the last quarter of the year and will be located on the exterior perimeter of the property next to Three Taverns Imaginarium.
The restaurants will join several other food and beverage tenants at Paces Properties’ Atlanta Dairies, including Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar, Three Taverns Imaginarium, Wonderkid and music venue The Eastern. Rum bar El Malo is also set to open later this year.
In addition to Atlanta Dairies, Paces Properties is also the developer behind Krog Street Market, Atlanta Stove Works, Larkin on Memorial, and Vinings Jubilee.
