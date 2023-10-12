Chef G. Garvin to head culinary operations for State Farm Arena and Atlanta Hawks

Garvin replaces Joe Schafer, who joined Electric Hospitality Co. (Lady Bird Grove & Mess Hall, Muchacho and the forthcoming Hello Submarine) this summer after leading culinary operations at the downtown sports and entertainment arena for the last six years.

In his new role, Garvin will oversee the food experience throughout the venue, which continues to be serviced by Levy Restaurants.

“Me coming in is sort of helping elevate something that already works well,” said Garvin, whose fine dining experience spans more than 25 years. “I think the word is ‘enhancing’ something that is already great.”

TV audiences know Garvin as a Food Network host, including “Road Trip with G. Garvin” on the Cooking Channel in which he explores culinary gems in the South.

Locals also know him as the co-founder and executive chef of two Atlanta restaurants, LowCountry Steak in Midtown and LowCountry at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Garvin said that he will still play a role with those restaurants and that they will not be affected by his new position with State Farm Arena.

The native Atlantan and author of three cookbooks got his culinary start washing dishes at the Old Vinings Inn during high school. Later, he worked as a line cook at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Atlanta before heading to California to open the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage. Besides working at Atlanta restaurants Veni Vidi Vici and Pricci, his career has taken him to high-end kitchens in Europe as well as Los Angeles, where he worked at numerous white tablecloth restaurants before opening his first signature restaurant, G. Garvin’s, in 2001.

Garvin sees his role as chief culinary officer as “bringing my sort of native Atlantan culinary vision” to the nearly 17,000-seat State Farm Arena, which he called “the largest restaurant in the state.”

“As a kid who grew up in the city, partnering with State Farm and the Hawks – it’s just a really big deal for me personally,” he added. “I’m excited to have the ability to share my journey with the Hawks through food.”

In a prepared statement, Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Executive Officer Steve Koonin called Garvin a “true to Atlanta success story. “He has such an incredible passion for food, people, and the city of Atlanta having grown up here. He was the ideal person to partner with, and we are excited about what he will offer our fans with his culinary experience, connections within the industry and expertise in hospitality.”

