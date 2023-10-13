Check out the menu for Rwby, now open in Midtown from the team behind the Lawrence

Located at 674 Myrtle St. NE, Rwby comes from Darren Carr and Eric Simpkins, who previously owned the Lawrence, which closed in the building earlier this year after more than a decade. The duo, who also own Bon Ton and the Waiting Room in Midtown and were also behind the now-shuttered Wonderkid in Reynoldstown, have partnered with restaurant consultant Jason Cott on Rwby.

Though Rwby, pronounced “ruby,” is housed in the former Lawrence space, the similarities between the two restaurants end there.

Rwby, is “a broader concept than we’ve done before,” Simpkins said. “We knew we wanted it to be more focused and lighter and brighter than the Lawrence.”

He describes the restaurant as “a beautiful and elegant but casual destination” with a “modern American menu with European influences,” he said.

Overseeing the kitchen is executive chef Murad Ghasim, who was introduced to the team by Mike Schorn, Carr’s original partner at now-closed club Top Flr. Though the partners weighed in on how they generally wanted the menu to be executed, they let Ghasim lead the process.

“It’s always a collaborative effort,” Simpkins said. “But as owners and operators, our job is to give the framework and support and provide the sandbox for our team to play in.”

The result is a concise menu with dishes including beef tartare with Mediterranean flavors and meat sourced from local butcher Kinship; Flemish beef cheek stew with oyster mushrooms and root vegetables; and a “beautiful, evolving” mezze board that currently features prosciutto, olives and nuts.

Having several vegetarian options, including seared halloumi cheese with a pickled fennel salad, was important to the team, Simpkins said, as was offering a solid chicken dish.

“It’s kind of like an old-fashioned,” he said. “A place that does a good chicken is showing real skill and care.” The dish also speaks to his background in French cooking, with time spent at Woodfire Grill in Atlanta, among other restaurants.

Though the menu will likely undergo some changes in the restaurant’s first year, Simpkins hopes to establish some year-round mainstays that will be served alongside seasonal specials.

Complementing Rwby’s food menu is a beverage program heavily influenced by general manager Elizabeth Ward, who took the lead on the wine list and created many of the cocktails. In addition to drinks named after new wave movies like the gin-based Cherbourg’s Umbrella and the tequila-based Paradiso Palona, there are several non-alcoholic beers, sodas and cocktails.

“We wanted to create a restaurant that was representative of Midtown as it is now and also who we are now,” Simpkins said. “We don’t go out and drink like we used to, so we were looking to have more options that didn’t have to include alcohol. And overall, the cocktail list is more fruit-driven and playful.”

The space, primarily designed by Carr, the 70-seat space has been “lightened up” from the Lawrence days, with pinks and peaches, bright walls and a smaller 12-seat bar with an espresso machine for coffee drinks that will be served when the restaurant expands its hours to include lunch and weekend brunch. The renovated patio provides seating for about 50 additional guests.

“It’s designed to be welcoming,” Simpkins said. “We’re creative, fun people and it’s hard to not want to create spaces like that.”

Rwby’s opening hours are 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

674 Myrtle St. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/rwbyatl

Scroll down to see the full menu for Rwby:

