Henri’s Bakery & Deli coming to Marietta Square Market

Atlanta institution Henri’s Bakery & Deli is expanding with a new location at Marietta Square Market.
Offerings will include bakery items such as cookies, pastries and cakes along with deli selections including specialty sandwiches, soups, and salads.
Henri’s which opened its first location in 1929, is owned by the namesake founder’s great-grandson Anthony DiNardo, who runs the business along with his sisters Kim McBain and Ashlyn DiNardo.
“We are thrilled that Henri’s will be a place where the Marietta community can gather for a sandwich, cup of coffee or a sweet treat,” said Anthony DiNardo in a prepared statement. “We look forward to being a part of the fabric that makes Marietta such a great community.”
The Marietta location, which will be located in an anchor space vacated by Bread and Butter Bakery earlier this year, will open join the three other Henri’s in Buckhead, West Midtown and Sandy Springs. The opening is expected this fall.
Along with Henri’s, Siete Tacos and Tequila and the Original Hotdog Factory are also slated to be opening in the Marietta Square Market within the coming weeks. Siete will take over the space previously occupied by Street Taco, while the Original Hot Dog Factory will operate out of the Market’s trolley space.
Other vendors include Grand Champion BBQ, Lucky’s Burgers and Brew, Forno Vero, Ponko Chicken and Four Fat Cows Ice Cream and Bakery,
The Market is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday–Sunday.
68 N. Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta. henrisbakery.com/
