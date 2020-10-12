Check out the menu for Siete Tacos and Tequila, opening next week at Marietta Square Market

Look for starters including El Georgian Guac made with smoked trout, bacon, and salt and vinegar chicharrones; soups and salads; nachos and tortas; entrees such as ceviche tostadas and braised lamb enchiladas; a variety of tacos, including chorizo, and shrimp and guava-glazed pork; and signatures including beef birria tacos and pan-seared cauliflower steak. The menu, which notes vegan, vegetarian and Keto-friendly dishes, also includes a selection of sides, kids options and desserts.

Siete’s beverage offerings include seven specialty cocktails with a tequila focus, as well as tequila flights, frozen margaritas, beers in bottles and cans, wine, seasonal Sunday sangrias, and drinks served in pouches reminiscent of Capri Sun.

Cocktails will utilize a technology that creates infused bubbles that, when popped, release flavors that complete the drink. For instance, the Oaxacan Old Fashioned will have a smoke-infused bubble resting on top, while a fruit-infused bubble will add a burst of flavor to a classic Paloma.

A Mexican restaurant wasn’t Kramer’s initial plan when he decided to open a restaurant after being laid off from his medical sales job in March due to the economic impact of the coronavirus. Kramer considered an elevated meat-and-three to showcase skills he picked up while touring with a team on the professional barbecue circuit and marketing Pork U, his line of barbecue seasonings and rubs.

But when the space at Marietta Square Market – previously home to counter-service spot Street Taco, which closed earlier this year – opened up and market management insisted on a Mexican concept, Kramer decided it would be an easy pivot.

When surprise dishes would be requested at barbecue competitions, Kramer always turned to the taco as his barbecue delivery method of choice.

“Who doesn’t love a taco?” he said. “I knew when it came to creative tacos, I had them in my head already.”

He drew up what he called his “dream menu,” and asked Wojtczak and his kitchen staff, who he brought along with him from the Georgian Club, to bring it to life.

Louie and Jessica Kramer and their children. / Courtesy of Siete Tacos and Tequila

As for the Siete space, a colorful large mural on the back wall from the Street Taco days remains, but several changes were made to the interior, including turning an area that was previously used for counter ordering into a bar, and adding a wall wrap that shows a photo of the Kramer family and their story. Siete also features roll-up garage doors and a walk-up window that will enable customers to get to-go drinks.

Siete’s patio will offer shade panels, a sectional couch and an 8-foot tall grass wall with a pink neon “Taco Lover” sign. The space will be dog-friendly, with dog bowls and Siete-branded bandanas for visiting pups. Kramer also plans to feature live music most nights.

Siete will seat about 65 inside, with plans to place Plexiglass dividers between booths, and 30 on the patio. The restaurant will stick with Marietta Square Market’s “strongly encouraged” mask policy, although all Siete employees will wear masks at all times.

Kramer said he and Jessica will be regular presences at the restaurant, along with their three oldest children, doing everything from working the expo line in the kitchen to bussing tables.

“We’re all going to wear all of the hats,” Kramer said. “It’s a family business, and we’ll all be a part of it.”

Siete Tacos and Tequilas will join more than 15 other food vendors at Marietta Square Market, including the newly-opened Original Hot Dog Factory, Grand Champion BBQ, Lucky’s Burgers and Brew, Forno Vero, Ponko Chicken and Four Fat Cows Ice Cream and Bakery. Henri’s Bakery & Deli is slated to open in the coming weeks.

Siete will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, with expanded evening hours coming later.

68 N Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta.

