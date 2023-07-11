6 metro Atlanta frozen treats to try right now

When the heat is on, there’s nothing sweeter, or more refreshing, than indulging in an icy treat. While a pop or a pint of ice cream from your grocer’s freezer case will cool you down, why not bump your frozen treat game to the next level with these locally-made delights?

Tropical Swirl from Brisk. Located in the Olive + Pine food hall, Brisk, which will open this week, is “QT with the gas,” according to co-owner Steven Chan. The spot keeps things simple with two flavors of soft serve: salted vanilla and chocolate. The toppings are where the creativity comes in, with build-your-own or curated options. Of the latter, try the Tropical Swirl, which sees vanilla soft serve topped with tropical jelly beans, Fruity Pebbles cereal and rainbow sprinkles. In the next few weeks, look for Brisk to add to its offerings with jar salads, slushies, empanadas and pierogis, beverages and a vending machine stocked with gourmet snacks.

6 Olive St., Avondale Estates. olive-and-pine.com

Credit: Courtesy of The Daily Credit: Courtesy of The Daily

Israeli Upside Down Latte Pop from The Daily. The newest addition to The Daily’s menu was inspired by the Israeli concept of hafuch, or “upside down coffee,” a drink made with layers of hot milk and coffee topped with foam. Combining Onyx Coffee Lab espresso ice cream, rose-cardamom ice cream and valrhona white chocolate dip, the treat makes a worthy companion to The Daily’s Upside Down Latte drink, served hot or iced. Make it a complete meal with one of the cafe’s bowls or sandwiches.

763 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta, 404-500-0763, or 100 Hurt St. NE, Atlanta, 404-737-0100. shopthedaily.com

Credit: Courtesy of Pala Credit: Courtesy of Pala

Affogato Sorpresa from Pala. Keep this treat from Pala, the bakery and gelataria from Antico owner Giovanni Di Palma and his son Johnny, on the hush. Affogato Sorpresa, which means “surprise” in Italian, is a twist on the traditional affogato — instead of pouring espresso directly over a scoop of gelato, Illy espresso is poured into a shallow well created in the center of the gelato. The secret menu item is finished off with whipped cream and a drizzle of Ghirardelli sauce, with flavors including chocolate and sea salt caramel. It was the way affogato was made in old cafes in Italy, Di Palma said, and “makes for a better treat because you get all the flavors with every bite.” Enjoy it with one of Pala’s freshly-baked pastries — we’re partial to the shell-shaped sfogliatella, also known as lobster tails.

1264 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-941-9306, palabakery.com

Credit: Courtesy of Cherried Mary's Credit: Courtesy of Cherried Mary's

Choco Tacos from Cherried Mary’s. Klondike might have discontinued the classic Choco Taco last year, but it lives on — with a twist — at Cherried Mary’s in Roswell. The ice cream parlor’s version sees a homemade waffle cone shaped into a taco shell, brushed inside with 64% chocolate and filled with ice cream. On the menu currently are hazelnut-filled tacos, as well as a coffee and caramel option. Want to customize your treat? Put in a special order with your favorite flavors. Another way to cool down: Cherried Mary’s ice cream flights, offering four mini-cones displayed in a plastic holder, with options including strawberry hibiscus, birthday cake and pina colada sorbet.

1075 Canton St., Roswell. 678-682-3223, cherriedmarys.com

Credit: Yvonne Zusel, yzusel@ajc.com Credit: Yvonne Zusel, yzusel@ajc.com

Aboong Ice Cream from Yaki Yaki. It’s a sight to behold: A fish made out of waffle batter with its mouth wide open, the better to hold ice an array of sweet treats. It’s a Korean dessert known as Aboong, and the version at Yaki Yaki, a stall inside the H-Mart grocery store, uses the traditional Bungeobbang “fish bread” and fills it with ice cream (flavors include matcha and strawberry), Korean biscuits, chocolate-covered Pocky sticks and gummy candies, then finishes it off with a shake of powdered sugar and a dollop of whipped cream. Ramping up the cuteness level is a mini, custard-filled bungeobbang that appears to be jumping out of the bigger fish’s mouth.

6035 Peachtree Road, Atlanta.

Credit: Courtesy of the Cream Spot Credit: Courtesy of the Cream Spot

Ice cream sandwich from the Creamy Spot. If you’re craving something creamy but don’t do dairy, the Creamy Spot, which operates out of the Met development in Adair Park, has you covered. Owner Wendy Golding has perfected her plant-based ice cream and recipes (she also sells frozen pops through her business Greatest of All Pops). For something extra indulgent, try an ice cream sandwich — choose from flavors including lemon blueberry and Pecan Tan (butter pecan), and see it sandwiched between two vegan cookies made by local bakery Buttafly Kisses Vegan Treats.

680 Murphy Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-738-6310, thecreamyspot.com