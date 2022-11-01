Cherried Mary’s opens in Roswell for homemade ice cream, shakes

The owners of popular Roswell eatery Gracious Plenty Bakery & Breakfast are launching an ice cream shop down the street later this week.
Cherried Mary’s will debut on Nov. 3 at 1075 Canton St., two doors down from Gracious Plenty, which Jasmin Willis and Conner Slewitzke opened in 2018.
“We’ve operated by finding niches Roswell needed filled,” Slewitzke said. “We saw that Roswell needed a breakfast place, so we opened Gracious Plenty. After Butter and Cream closed, we realized there wasn’t a local ice cream option. We’re finding out what the community needs and putting our spin on it.”
Making ice cream is nothing new for Willis, who previously worked with Chrysta Poulos, the creative director of pastry for Ford Fry’s Rocket Farm Restaurants, where the pastry team would sometimes make 30 kinds of ice cream at a time.
“It was like Baskin-Robbins in there,” Willis said. “It’s where I first fell in love with ice cream.”
She’s put that experience and passion to use creating flavors for Cherried Mary’s, a nod to the first names of both Willis’ and Slewitzke’s grandmothers. The opening 12-flavor list includes doughnut, an homage to Krispy Kreme; butter pecan; pumpkin spice; and lemon Biscoff. Mango and cherry sorbets and peanut butter-chocolate ice cream will be among the vegan offerings.
The menu will also feature cookie sandwiches, milkshakes and house-made waffle cones. Willis is developing a Choco Taco-inspired ice cream novelty that will pop up as a special, and plans to eventually offer sundaes, banana splits and s’mores ice cream sandwiches. There are also plans to have boozy shakes and sangria popsicles after Cherried Mary’s gets its liquor license in 2023.
The pair will also bring a little of their first concept to Cherried Mary’s. Ice cream shortcakes will be made with Gracious Plenty biscuits while milkshakes will be made with its popular almond cake.
The 1,200-square-foot space offers seating for 60, along with a front and back patio. The interior features pops of pink and red, with colorful wallpaper covered in images of cherries and a neon cherry sign.
Though Willis and Slewitzke are plenty busy with their sister concepts, the pair are also planning to “follow King of Pops’ business model,” Willis said, by expanding Cherried Mary’s to include ice cream carts around the area. They’re also working on opening their own 2-acre farm on their property in Dawsonville, which they plan to use to supply both concepts with produce and other food products.
Cherried Mary’s opening hours are noon-9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; noon-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.
1075 Canton St., Roswell. instagram.com/cherriedmarysicecream/
