Beat the heat with these metro Atlanta frozen treats

Tiger Summer from Tiger K Cupbob. Courtesy of Tiger K Cupbob

Tiger Summer from Tiger K Cupbob. Tiger K Cupbob owner Christian Lee married two of his favorite treats — bubble tea and frozen pops — when developing the Tiger Summer. The concoction sees your choice of fruit-flavored drink — options include melon and strawberry — mixed with sparkling water and popping bubbles. A Melona brand fruit-flavored ice cream bar, popular in South Korea, is dropped into the drink, creating a colorful way to cool down and stay hydrated.

3675 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. 678-580-5284, tigerkcupbob.com.

Bastani Nooni from Delbar in Inman Park. Courtesy of Delbar

Bastani Nooni from Delbar. Cool down with a Persian ice cream sandwich from Inman Park Persian restaurant Delbar. The dessert combines creamy vanilla ice cream with pistachio, rose water and a lot of saffron, sandwiched between vanilla wafers. The combination of the ice cream’s ingredients gives the treat “its delicious exotic taste,” said Delbar owner Fares Kargar. If you’re craving something sweeter, Delbar also offers Baklava ice cream made with layered phyllo pastry, walnuts, pistachio and rose petals.

870 Inman Village Pkwy, Atlanta. 404-500-1444, delbaratl.com.

Dulce de Leche Paleta from Chido & Padre’s. Head to Chido & Padre’s spacious patio to cool down with this seasonal Mexican frozen pop made with dulce de leche, cajeta, chocolate and macadamia gravel. The paleta will be available through the rest of the summer.

128 East Andrews Drive, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, chidoandpadres.com.

Strawberry Cookies and Creme ice cream from Grecian Gyro. Courtesy of Grecia Gyro

Strawberry Cookies and Creme Ice Cream from Grecian Gyros. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Grecian Gyros is offering a limited-release flavor of its Izzy’s European Ice Kréme brand of frozen Greek ice cream. Through the end of the month, try Strawberry Cookies and Creme made with Papadopoulos Greek Sandwich Cookies with a strawberry filling. From 3-6 p.m. July 11-16, the Tucker and Midtown locations will offer a buy one, get one free special on all frozen treats.

1700 Northside Drive, Atlanta, 404-464-5300 and 3989 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, 678-691-3988. greciangyro.com

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Super Bowl from Eighty7Sweets. Get the creaminess you crave without the dairy at Eighty7Sweets in downtown Atlanta. The plant-based ice cream shop, whose products are also nut-free and gluten-free, offers a variety of vegan flavors, most named for Atlanta’s neighborhoods or HBCUs (Spelman Strawberry & Mango, Buckhead Mocha). Try a scoop in a vegan chocolate chip cookie bowl.

56 Broad St. NW, Atlanta. 404-939-2745, eighty7sweets.com.

