Beat the heat with these metro Atlanta frozen treats

Halo Halo frozen pops from Three Lolas Bake Shop. Courtesy of Three Lolas Bake Shop

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

During the dog days of summer, Atlantans get creative when it comes to staying cool. A standard scoop of ice cream is nice, but if you’re looking for something a little different to beat the heat, check out these frozen treats from metro Atlanta restaurants and pop-ups.

Halo-halo frozen pops from Three Lolas Bake Shop. When Jen Almanza of Filipino sweets pop-up Three Lolas was looking to create a chilled summer treat that was “easy to carry around,” she set to work on a frozen version of the traditional Filipino dessert halo-halo. She uses many of the same ingredients found in the cold dessert (which is typically served in a glass with a spoon): homemade sweet beans, jackfruit, banana or plantains, coconut, palm seed, ube and chunks of leche flan custard, all suspended in an evaporated milk mixture. The pops will be on the menu at the July 9 Summer Mercado pop-up at Little Cottage Brewing in Avondale Estates and at other pop-ups throughout the summer.

instagram.com/threelolasbakeshop

Build-your-own ice cream tacos from Sweet Dreams Tasty Treats. The Choco Taco of your childhood gets a customizable glow up at Sweet Dreams Tasty Treats, which Cyntauria Jones and Len Davidson opened in March after falling in love with rolled ice cream a few years ago. A homemade vanilla waffle cone taco shell is filled with your choice of ice cream (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or vegan vanilla); two mix-ins (choose from a variety of cookies, candy, fruit and cereal); and two toppings (options include strawberry marshmallows and vanilla wafers). Suffering from decision fatigue? Pick one of the shop’s signature creations, including Birthday Cake made with vanilla ice cream, golden Oreos, sprinkles, whipped cream, strawberry syrup and strawberry wafers.

4919 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur. 470-299-5027, sweetdreamstastytreats.com.

Tiger Summer from Tiger K Cupbob. Tiger K Cupbob owner Christian Lee married two of his favorite treats — bubble tea and frozen pops — when developing the Tiger Summer. The concoction sees your choice of fruit-flavored drink — options include melon and strawberry — mixed with sparkling water and popping bubbles. A Melona brand fruit-flavored ice cream bar, popular in South Korea, is dropped into the drink, creating a colorful way to cool down and stay hydrated.

3675 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. 678-580-5284, tigerkcupbob.com.

Bastani Nooni from Delbar. Cool down with a Persian ice cream sandwich from Inman Park Persian restaurant Delbar. The dessert combines creamy vanilla ice cream with pistachio, rose water and a lot of saffron, sandwiched between vanilla wafers. The combination of the ice cream’s ingredients gives the treat “its delicious exotic taste,” said Delbar owner Fares Kargar. If you’re craving something sweeter, Delbar also offers Baklava ice cream made with layered phyllo pastry, walnuts, pistachio and rose petals.

870 Inman Village Pkwy, Atlanta. 404-500-1444, delbaratl.com.

Dulce de Leche Paleta from Chido & Padre’s. Head to Chido & Padre’s spacious patio to cool down with this seasonal Mexican frozen pop made with dulce de leche, cajeta, chocolate and macadamia gravel. The paleta will be available through the rest of the summer.

128 East Andrews Drive, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, chidoandpadres.com.

Strawberry Cookies and Creme Ice Cream from Grecian Gyros. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Grecian Gyros is offering a limited-release flavor of its Izzy’s European Ice Kréme brand of frozen Greek ice cream. Through the end of the month, try Strawberry Cookies and Creme made with Papadopoulos Greek Sandwich Cookies with a strawberry filling. From 3-6 p.m. July 11-16, the Tucker and Midtown locations will offer a buy one, get one free special on all frozen treats.

1700 Northside Drive, Atlanta, 404-464-5300 and 3989 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, 678-691-3988. greciangyro.com

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Super Bowl from Eighty7Sweets. Get the creaminess you crave without the dairy at Eighty7Sweets in downtown Atlanta. The plant-based ice cream shop, whose products are also nut-free and gluten-free, offers a variety of vegan flavors, most named for Atlanta’s neighborhoods or HBCUs (Spelman Strawberry & Mango, Buckhead Mocha). Try a scoop in a vegan chocolate chip cookie bowl.

56 Broad St. NW, Atlanta. 404-939-2745, eighty7sweets.com.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

