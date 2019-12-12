More than 25 vegan restaurants to try in metro Atlanta

Stuffed acorn squash at Cafe Sunflower. (Becky Stein/SPECIAL) Credit: Becky Stein Credit: Becky Stein

Cafe Sunflower. A presence in metro Atlanta for more than 20 years, Cafe Sunflower offers starters, salads and entrees for lunch and dinner at both of its locations with options including spicy pad thai noodles, soy chicken and Supreme Nachos topped with three bean chili, vegan cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos and salsa. The Buckhead location also offers Sunday brunch featuring dishes such as a Tofu Benedict and chicken biscuit.

2140 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-352-8859. cafesunflower.com

Chi Chi Vegan Tacos. Founder and chef Chris Hodge offers a dairy, egg and meat-free menu featuring tacos, salads, nachos, burritos and rice bowls for lunch and dinner, with breakfast and late-night offerings to come. Tacos include hibiscus and vegan chorizo, chicken and barbacoa beef, with locally-made tortillas. Desserts including churros and tres leches will be made by a local baker.

1 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-464-7153, chichivegan.com/

Cinnaholic. The vegan bakery chain, which first gained national attention on the TV show “Shark Tank,” has locations in Dunwoody and the Edgewood shopping center. The bakery is known for its vegan cinnamon rolls and wide range of frosting flavors. It also serves brownies, cookies, baby buns and ice cream.

5590 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, 470-299-8952 and 1230 Caroline St., Atlanta, 404-343-0805. cinnaholic.com/

Dulce Vegan Bakery & Cafe. Satisfy your sweet tooth at this all-vegan bakery with a variety of cakes and other baked goods (recent offerings include brownies and raspberry chocolate almond cheesecake). The menu also features coffee drinks and sandwiches.

1994 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-624-7417, dulcevegan.com/

A Full Taste. Open in the North DeKalb Mall since early 2019, this food court sport is getting attention for its extensive vegan menu featuring salads, pasta, sandwiches including the Jerked JackFruit and the Artichoke Croquet, bowls, burgers and smoothies. Brunch offers special dishes such as Spinach-Artichoke Quiche and a Scramble Plate made with vegan eggs, hash potatoes and rice sausage.

2050 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur. 678-705-3625, fulltastevegan.com

Go Vegetarian. Comfort food is the name of the game at this eatery which serves up indulgent breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes including vegan shrimp and grits, smothered fried vegan chicken with gravy and crispy vegan chicken and waffles.

2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur. 404-481-5923, govegetarianrestaurant.com

Go Vindas Cafe. Wrap your hands around the sandwiches and wrapsat Go Vindas, including the Mama G's sub made with vegetarian meatballs and marinara sauce, the Humble Crumble Wrap made with soy ham and seasoned tofu crumbles and the Peace Wrap prepared with chickpeas, vegan mayo and walnuts. Also look for soups, salads, sides and desserts.

1146 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-907-4387, menupages.com/go-vindas-cafe/1146-euclid-ave-ne-atlanta#about

Grass VBQ Joint. The plant-based vegan barbecue venture from chef Terry Sargent is currently situated inside Orpheus Brewing in Midtown, but will open its own brick-and-mortar location this fall in a 1,200 square-foot space at 5385 Five Forks Trickum Road SW. Menu items include Nashville hot chic’n, smoked veef brisket and lobstah, all made with vital wheat gluten and pea protein.

1440 Dutch Valley Place NE, Atlanta. 404-330-9920, grassvbqjoint.com/

Green Soma Vegan Cafe. Check this Hapeville spot's Facebook and Instagram accounts for its daily offerings, which include dishes such as a fried jackfruit club sandwich, an "unshrimp" basket, crab cake mac "uncheese" and pigeon pea potato hash.

626 S. Central Ave., Hapeville. 470-346-2169.

Green Sprout Vegetarian Cafe. Get traditional Chinese fare without the meat at Green Sprout, which serves up a variety of vegan Chinese staples including kung pao tofu, sweet and sour soy chicken and fried soy salmon filet Hunan style. The restaurant also offers a small selection of gluten-free dishes as well as a separate lunch menu.

1529 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-881-8478, greensproutga.com

The spicy chili soup at Harmony Vegetarian is a thick, flavorful broth dotted with bits of corn, carrots, pea pods, tofu and big chunks of imitation shrimp. CONTRIBUTED BY LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LFIGUERAS@AJC.COM

Harmony Vegetarian. Like Green Sprout, Harmony offers a variety of vegan Chinese dishes with imitation chicken, beef, pork and seafood in addition to a selection on hot pots and soups, fried rice and lo-mein.

4897 Buford Highway, Chamblee. 770-457-7288, harmonyvegetarian.com/

Healthful Essence. The menu changes often at this vegan spot whose menu is designed with Caribbean influences. On any given day you might find options such as curried "ungoat", callaloo patties and veggie lasagna on the cooked menu and a sprouted kamut bread sandwich and nori rolls on the raw menu.

875 York Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-806-0830, healthfullessence.com

Herban Fix. Looking to go a little upscale with your vegan dining? Herban Fix offers "fancy night out" dishes made with vegan ingredients including a steak-like king oyster mushroom glazed with sesame soy au jus, pad thai with tofu and sweet pea ravioli in curry jus with leeks and mushrooms. Don't miss the Sunday brunch (a favorite of former WSB anchor Monica Pearson), featuring a variety of dishes you won't find on the regular lunch or dinner menus.

565 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-815-8787, herbanfix.com

Local Green Atlanta. There's both a pescetarian and vegan menu at this new Atlanta restaurant, with the plant-based menu featuring dishes with playful names such as the "My Mayor's Name is Keisha" Quinoa Salad, "Bubba Sparxx" Pulled BBQ Sandwich made with jackfruit and the "Basquiat" Veggie Pizza made with vegan cheese.

19 Joseph Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 770-883-8291, localgreenatlanta.com

Lov'n It Live. Take a look at pieces from local artists while you wait for your food at this East Point spot, which sources ingredients from local organic farms and offers a menu of appetizers, salads, soups, entrees, burgers, sandwiches, drinks and desserts as well as a kids menu. Options include a quesadilla made with sage crumbles, lasagna prepared with pine nut cheese and Vitality Soup made with avocado, onion, garlic, olive oil, kelp, sea salt, spinach, distilled water and zucchini.

2795 E. Point St., East Point. 404-765-9220, lovingitlive.com

The Loving Hut. The vegan chain has locations around the world, including two in metro Atlanta. The mostly Asiam-inspired menu at the Norcross location features dishes such as Holy Eggplant and Sweet & Sour Divine, while the Sandy Springs locations serves up dishes including a Philly Cheese Hoagie and several vegan pizzas.

6385 Spalding Drive, Norcross, 678-421-9191 and 220 Hammond Drive, Sandy Springs, 404-941-7992. lovinghut.us

Mamak Vegan Kitchen. This Malaysian vegan spot from the team behind sister restaurant Mamak offers plant-based dishes including Fragrant Spice Tofu, Ancient Meat made with Beyond Meat and Curry Laksa, as well as a variety of cocktails and desserts.

2390 Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee. 678-909-8188. mamakvegan.com/

Plant-Based Pizza. Get your favorite treat veganized at this new spot, which offers several styles of pizza made with vegan cheese. Choose from a variety of toppings and create your own or select from options including the Georgia Peach made with veggie sausage, roasted peaches, scallions and jalapenos and the Philly, topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms and veggie sausage. Pizzas can also be made with gluten-free crust upon request.

730 Barnett St. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-2739, facebook.com/plantbasedpizzeria

Slutty Vegan Ménage à Trois is a plant based patty loaded with vegan bacon and shrimp, topped with lettuce tomato and special sauce. Photo credit- Mia Yakel.

The Slutty Vegan. Prepare to wait -- maybe for up to a couple of hours -- to get a taste of this brick-and-mortar’s lineup of vegan burgers and sandwiches (it also continues to operate as a mobile food truck). Look for the Dance Hall Queen, topped with grilled onions, vegan cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and sweet jerk plantain and the Fussy Hussy, topped with vegan American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, pickle and vegan mayo on a Hawaiian bun. The Jonesboro location opened recently, and an Old Fourth Ward location is expected soon.

1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. sluttyveganatl.com

Soul Vegetarian. Look for a variety of hearty vegan dishes at this Atlanta staple, including the kalebone roast, an eggless salad plate and barbecue cauliflower. The Poncey-Highland location is a sit-down restaurant while the West End location offers options from its hot bar.

652 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-875-0145 and 879 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, 404-752-5194. soulvegetarian2.com/

Tassili's Raw Reality Cafe. Get your food both raw and vegan with a variety of "raw delectables" including the TRR Original Kale Salad made with kale, red onions, sundried tomatoes and wraps including the Dat Ish Wrap (named an AJC Dish of the Week), which uses the kale salad as a base and adds mushrooms and avocado.

1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. 404-343-6126, tassilisrawreality.com

Veganaire. Shadiydah Avery opened Veganaire as a way to help transition people to a plant-based lifestyle. Look for comfort foods including burgers, wraps, soups and “seafood” items including a shrimp po’boy. An Alpharetta location is slated for early 2021.

3996 Pleasantdale Road, Atlanta. 404-723-7952, veganaire.com/

VeGreen. Head to Duluth for a vegan fusion menu offering a variety of veggie sushi, rice and noodle dishes and dishes made with soy mock meat including General Tso Chicken and Red Curry with Beef.

3780 Old Norcross Road, Duluth. 770-495-8828, vegreen.com

Viva La Vegan. Satisfy your cravings with a selection of appetizers, sandwiches and main dishes such as vegan cheesesticks, chicken and waffles and a fishless po boy. Avoiding soy? The menu features a separate soy free category with dishes including a mock salmon burger and a buffalo cauliflower sub.

1265 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. 404-951-2737, facebook.com/vivalaveganatlanta

RELATED:

Explore Where to try an Impossible Burger in metro Atlanta

Explore 4 recipes that will help you dip your toes into the vegan waters

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.