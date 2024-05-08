‘Let the paw-ty begin’: AARP’s Paws for the Cause visits Georgia cities

Food, drinks and fantastic fun — AARP Georgia will be “rolling out the welcome mat” in Atlanta, Augusta and Macon this month to deliver all three in high supply to pet lovers. The organization’s Paws for the Cause will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18 in all three cities simultaneously.

“Greetings, Georgia neighbors!” the organization announced. “Are you ready for a tail-wagging good time? AARP Georgia is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to three extraordinary events happening across our beautiful state. Join us as we celebrate caregiving, community, and the unconditional care of our furry friends!”

Atlanta

The organization will be hosting an event at Atlanta’s Historic Fourth Ward in Greenspace D to celebrate caregivers and their four-legged friends. AARP Georgia will “let the paw-ty begin” with a selection of vendors offering delectable snacks for caregivers and tasty treats from Four-Legged Foodie for their pets.

Those interested in visiting can register here.

Augusta

Augusta Commons will be host for Paws for the Cause, featuring food from SmokeShow barbecue and “icy delights” from Kona Ice. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia will provide dog toys and leashes for pet owners, as well as information on animals looking for forever homes.

Registration can be completed here.

Macon

Those interested in participating at the event’s Macon location should head on over to Carolyn Crayton Park, which will feature food truck snacks, Kona Ice, and information on pet adoption and ownership.

Those interested can register here.

“Did we mention there will be free food, fun, games, and special treats at each location?” AARP Georgia asked. “Yes, indeed! The first 200 guests will receive a ticket for mouthwatering treats as our appreciation for backing such a noble cause.”

Registration is required to attend.