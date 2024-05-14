BreakingNews
By Rose Kennedy – for the AJC
50 minutes ago

Once you and your grandchildren have discovered a favorite playground, museum, or restaurant in the Atlanta area, it’s too easy to get caught in a rut when planning special outings. Springtime in Atlanta is a great time to expand your horizons and share new activities.

These options will intrigue grandparents and their young family members:

Fleurs de Villes ‘ARTISTE’ show and floral mannequins

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. May 17-May 22. Free admission. Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta.

Here’s one for the bucket list! This is the Atlanta debut for a one-of-a-kind flower exhibition featuring 2 floral mannequins clothed in live flowers.

The Hip Hop Fashion Mannequin inspired by André 3000 and created by Full Bloom by Lauren might appeal to teens, and the Impressionism Mannequin from Kara Nash Designs will tickle the fancy of cottage gardeners.

If you can work it out, attend Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the free floral demos are scheduled, or come at lunchtime to meet the participating floral teams. It’s a rare chance for school-age grandkids to get a look at this career choice in all its glory.

Acoustic Blends Open House at Gilmer Arts Playhouse

6:30-9:30 p.m., Friday, May 17. Free admission. George Link Jr. Gilmer Arts Playhouse, 135 Dalton St., Ellijay.

Introduce the young ones to the idea of open mics while they hear established musicians and fresh voices performing live. It’s a nice switch from watching a family movie on the couch.

Try to arrive early for prime seating. And plan ahead if you think you might want to sign up to take the stage on the next third Friday.

Alive After Five in Roswell Block Party

5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 16. Free admission. Plum Tree Street, 1055 Canton St., Roswell.

This late work and school week pick me up for all ages lets you introduce the young people to “groovy jams” from Acoustic Soul while enjoying food trucks and restaurant fare. It’s extra appealing because it’s held on a school night, and admission is free.

The street will be closed for the party. Last but not least, grandparents can look forward to the adult beverages available for purchase. The band starts playing at 6 p.m., but insiders arrive ahead of that for prime seating on the patio.

Rose Kennedy
