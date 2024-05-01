Right now is such a fun time to be in Atlanta — there’s so much to do. With multiple festivals and special activities happening every weekend in May, it’s easy to find something to fill up your Saturdays and Sundays.

Credit: Indie Craft Experience Credit: Indie Craft Experience

Explore the arts out-of-doors

Chastain Park Arts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 11 and 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Free admission. Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta. chastainparkartsfestival.com

Featuring 175 artists and artisans from across Georgia, the region, and the country, the Chastain Park Arts Festival emphasizes visual arts. You’ll meet painters, sculptors, photographers, leather and metal crafters, glass blowers, jewelers, and more as you walk down Park Drive in Chastain Park. Take in an artist demonstration, participate in a hands-on activity, or visit the children’s area. Local food and beverage concessions, including gourmet food trucks, and live musical performances round out this fun weekend event.

Indie Craft Experience Summer Market

11 a.m-5 p.m. Sunday, May 19. $5 entry fee. Kids under 12 are free. Monday Night Brewing Garage - West End, 933 Lee Street SW, Atlanta. indiecraftexperience.com/about-may-19

This craft and vintage market shows off the wares of crafters, artists, makers, and vintage sellers from across the country in addition to promoting local vendors. Coupled with food, music, and the promise of a free tote to the first 100 attendees, this is a shopping experience that allows you to find some unique pieces while supporting independent creatives.

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline Facebook Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline Facebook

Make it a Date

Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade

7:45-10 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Free admission. Atlanta Beltline Westside Trail, Lena Street South to University Avenue. art.beltline.org/events/lantern-parade

Bring your own lantern or simply enjoy the lights as you walk down the Beltline for the Lantern Parade. Hundreds of lighted lanterns celebrate the community and show off local creativity. Live bands make the parade a true experience whether you’re participating or a spectator on the sidelines.

Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest

6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1. $10 for a single ticket. Table for six is $180, and table for eight is $240. Downtown Alpharetta, Milton Avenue, Alpharetta. alpharettabusinessassociation.com/event-5547730

Combining adult beverages with rocking live music, the Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest is known for being a fun street party. Sample beer from local breweries as you check out the crowd along Milton Avenue or sit and enjoy the evening with someone special. You can purchase a table and invite a few friends or bring your own chairs to set up for the night.

Credit: Courtesy of MomoCon Facebook Credit: Courtesy of MomoCon Facebook

Try something out of the ordinary

MomoCon

Friday, May 24-Monday, May 27. Ticket prices begin at $50 for a 1-day pass. Kids 9 and under are free. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta. momocon.com

Have grandchildren who love anime and comics? Give them a special treat by making a date for MomoCon. This convention caters to lovers of anime, animation, comics, video games and more. A huge exhibit hall and opportunities to meet celebrity guests make this a special event for fans of any age.

Bark Mewo-Ket

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Free admission. The Lawn at Uptown Atlanta, 500 Lindburgh Dr. NE, Atlanta. indiecraftexperience.com/about-bark-meowket-june-1

Teaming up with the Atlanta Humane Society and Uptown Atlanta, this combination artists market and pet event brings local artisans together with pet-product vendors. Food will be available for humans and their furry friends as well. Get their early if you can; the first 50 humans get a free tennis ball to enjoy with their pup.