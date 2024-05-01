While Atlanta has a lot of great museums such as the High Museum of Art and Fernbank Museum, there are many other ones you can visit for International Museum Day on May 18. So check out these five museums that might not be on your radar, which you can also visit throughout the year.

Atlanta Monetary Museum

1000 Peachtree St. Atlanta. Free group guided tours scheduled by appointment only. 404-498-8500. atlantafed.org/education/visit/atlanta?item=c734de94-5b76-460a-8832-f89606226b93

Whether you are a coin collector or are just a fan of cash, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Monetary Museum is worth a visit. This free museum offers self-guided tours wherein you’ll learn about the history of money.

“See money in action!” said Amy Hennessy, director of outreach and economic education at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. “In addition to viewing our collection of historic artifacts, coins, and currency that tell the story of money from barter to the modern era, you can watch our cash-processing and automated vault operations. You also learn about the Federal Reserve’s essential role in the U.S. economy.”

Credit: Matt Kempner Credit: Matt Kempner

Computer Museum of America

5000 Commerce Pkwy. Roswell. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 4-17, $12 for adults 65+, $40 for family of 4, free for children 3 and under. 770-695-0651. gacapitoltours@uga.edu. computermuseumofamerica.org

The Computer Museum of America examines the past, present, and future of technology. Visitors can see such artifacts as a rotary telephone, transistor radio, the original Apple-1 and a Nintendo Game Boy, plus many others. They also can learn how supercomputers affect day-to-day life and find out about the computers NASA used in the race to space.

David J. Sencer CDC Museum

1600 Clifton Rd. NE, Atlanta. Free admission. 404-639-0830. cdc.gov/museum/index.htm

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does a lot of work to protect public health. You can take a deeper dive into those efforts at the David J. Sencer CDC Museum.

“Find out why we are in Atlanta and how CDC responds to public health threats: everything from anthrax and accidents to Zika,” said museum director Judy M. Gantt. “You’ll find fascinating objects, inspiring media, and wonderful photographs that tell the stories of the agency’s many successes in our 77-year journey to protect health and improve lives.”

While the museum is free to visit, all visitors age 18 and older will need to bring a government-issued ID with them.

Georgia Capitol Museum

206 State Capitol, Atlanta. Free admission. 404-463-4536. gacapitoltours@uga.edu. libs.uga.edu/capitolmuseum/museum/index.html

While the Georgia Capitol is the site where state legislation comes to life, it also is home to state history. The Georgia Capitol Museum documents not only the history of the building itself but also the history of events that occurred here. The museum showcases most of its exhibits on the fourth floor, but visitors will also see exhibits, memorials, and artwork displayed throughout the building. Stop by the Capitol Tour Desk for a brochure of a self-guided tour, or print one from the museum website and bring it with you.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Delta Flight Museum

1060 Delta Blvd. Building B, Department 914, Atlanta. Full museum admission is $13.77 for ages 18-64, $11.48 for 65+, $9.18 for ages 5-17, and free for children 4 and under. 404-715-7886. museum.delta@delta.com. deltamuseum.org/home

Many Atlantans fly with Delta Air Lines every year at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. But did you know there’s a museum documenting the airline’s history?

“The Delta Flight Museum showcases the history of Delta and its family airlines in two 1940s aircraft maintenance hangars,” said executive director Kelley Moore. “The museum has aircraft and exhibits on display, as well as a full-motion simulator for those that want to enhance their visit. We’re a family-friendly destination for aviation enthusiasts, history buffs, and avid travelers alike.”