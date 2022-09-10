Score no more: Columbus Northside’s defense breaks down Columbus Shaw

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Columbus Shaw as it was blanked 29-0 by Columbus Northside in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 9.
Columbus Northside jumped in front of Columbus Shaw 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Patriots’ offense roared in front for a 29-0 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.
