Close Encounter: Savannah Windsor Forest nips Savannah Islands

A tight-knit tilt turned in Savannah Windsor Forest’s direction just enough to squeeze past Savannah Islands 14-10 on September 9 in Georgia football action.
Savannah Islands started on steady ground by forging a 10-0 lead over Savannah Windsor Forest at the end of the first quarter.
The Sharks took a 10-6 lead over the Knights heading to the halftime locker room.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Sharks’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 8-0 by the Knights.
