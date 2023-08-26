Brunswick Glynn records thin win against Darien Mcintosh 14-6

Brunswick Glynn posted a narrow 14-6 win over Darien Mcintosh in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

The Terrors registered a 7-6 advantage at halftime over the Buccaneers.

Brunswick Glynn darted to a 14-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Brunswick Glynn and Darien Mcintosh squared off on Aug. 25, 2022 at Brunswick Glynn Academy.

