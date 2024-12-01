Prior to his time at Tennessee, Mack served in numerous roles, including assistant head coach from 2019-2020, at Rice. Mack was the head coach of North Carolina Central from 2014-2017.

“Coach Mack’s values and professional qualifications align with the strategic direction of our football program,” KSU athletic director Milton Overton said in a statement. “He has 20 years of coaching experience at all levels, has shown a longstanding ability to connect with players, and owns a relentless recruiting mindset. Coach Mack has proven experience running up-tempo and productive offensive schemes.”

Chandler Burks, who was the Owls’ first recruit to the football program, has served as interim head coach since the departure of Brian Bohannon on Nov. 10. The school indicated that Bohannon ‘decided to step down’ with three games left to go in the season, however the Owls’ former coach was quick to contradict the manner of separation between himself and KSU.

Bohannon was hired to create the Owls football program in 2013. The Owls moved to FBS play in 2024 and only recorded two wins — a stunning upset of Liberty in October and narrow victory over FIU in October.