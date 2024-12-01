Breaking: Kennesaw State hires NFL assistant to lead football program
Sports
Sports

Kennesaw State hires NFL assistant to lead football program

The Owls moved to FBS play in 2024 and only recorded two wins
Kennesaw State quarterback Davis Bryson (9) talks during a huddle in the second half of an NCAA college football game against UTSA, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kennesaw State quarterback Davis Bryson (9) talks during a huddle in the second half of an NCAA college football game against UTSA, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
By
7 minutes ago

Kennesaw State has hired Jerry Mack as its next football coach.

Mack is currently a running backs coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was previously a running backs coach at Tennessee for three seasons.

“I am grateful and honored to be entrusted as the leader and standard bearer of our team. I’m looking forward to helping our young men build on the success of our program, obtain degrees, win championships, and develop into great citizens that our KSU family will be proud of,” Mack said in a press release.

Prior to his time at Tennessee, Mack served in numerous roles, including assistant head coach from 2019-2020, at Rice. Mack was the head coach of North Carolina Central from 2014-2017.

“Coach Mack’s values and professional qualifications align with the strategic direction of our football program,” KSU athletic director Milton Overton said in a statement. “He has 20 years of coaching experience at all levels, has shown a longstanding ability to connect with players, and owns a relentless recruiting mindset. Coach Mack has proven experience running up-tempo and productive offensive schemes.”

Chandler Burks, who was the Owls’ first recruit to the football program, has served as interim head coach since the departure of Brian Bohannon on Nov. 10. The school indicated that Bohannon ‘decided to step down’ with three games left to go in the season, however the Owls’ former coach was quick to contradict the manner of separation between himself and KSU.

Bohannon was hired to create the Owls football program in 2013. The Owls moved to FBS play in 2024 and only recorded two wins — a stunning upset of Liberty in October and narrow victory over FIU in October.

About the Author

Follow Caitlyn Stroh-Page on twitter

Senior sports editor, DawgNation & AJC

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown won't return for 2025 season
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Fran Brown, former UGA football assistant, thanks Kirby Smart after Syracuse upsets Miami
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AP Top 25 Extra Points: No. 14 ASU, No. 17 Iowa St front-runners in what could be wild...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

With Glenn Schumann on UNC coach hot boards, Kirby Smart praises coordinator’s skills
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Atlanta TV sports listings
Fight breaks out midfield after Michigan upsets No. 2 Ohio State
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at No. 7 Georgia
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says 2h ago