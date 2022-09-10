Smyrna Campbell narrowly edges Lithonia Miller Grove in tight triumph

It wasn’t exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Smyrna Campbell had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Lithonia Miller Grove 34-30 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Lithonia Miller Grove authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Smyrna Campbell at the end of the first quarter.
The Spartans kept a 21-16 halftime margin at the Wolverines’ expense.
Smyrna Campbell jumped to a 31-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wolverines outpointed the Spartans 7-3 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.