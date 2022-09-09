No scoring allowed: Augusta Josey pushes past Augusta Glenn Hills

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Augusta Josey followed in snuffing Augusta Glenn Hills’ offense 34-0 in Georgia high school football on September 8.
The Eagles opened a huge 27-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Spartans 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
