Atlanta Therrell exerts defensive dominance to doom Decatur Towers

Defense dominated as Atlanta Therrell pitched a 3-0 shutout of Decatur Towers at Atlanta Therrell High on September 8 in Georgia football action.
Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.
The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.
