Atlanta Therrell exerts defensive dominance to doom Decatur Towers

By Sports Bot
16 minutes ago

Defense dominated as Atlanta Therrell pitched a 3-0 shutout of Decatur Towers at Atlanta Therrell High on September 8 in Georgia football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Braves outfielder Michael Harris (right) has stepped up to help Jackson, Miss.: He is donating $23,000 to help those affected by the water crisis. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves outfielder Michael Harris helping those affected by Jackson water crisis
16h ago
