Boys Football Roundup – December 1, 2023

The scoreboard showed the Tigers with a 14-3 lead over the War Eagles heading into the second quarter.

Douglasville Douglas County darted a modest margin over Atlanta Woodward Academy as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The War Eagles rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Tigers 18-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against Canton Sequoyah and Atlanta Woodward Academy took on Warner Robins Houston County on Nov. 17 at Atlanta Woodward Academy.

Blackshear Pierce County overwhelms Fitzgerald

Blackshear Pierce County handled Fitzgerald 35-7 in an impressive showing on Dec. 1 in Georgia football action.

Blackshear Pierce County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Fitzgerald through the first quarter.

The Bears registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Hurricanes.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-7.

The Bears held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Augusta Lucy C Laney and Fitzgerald took on Columbus Spencer High School on Nov. 17 at Columbus William Henry Spencer High School.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian races in front to defeat Pembroke Bryan County

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-14 win over Pembroke Bryan County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Dec. 1.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian roared in front of Pembroke Bryan County 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.

Pembroke Bryan County trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 42-8.

The Wolverines held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian faced off against Atlanta Mt Vernon and Pembroke Bryan County took on Pelham on Nov. 17 at Pembroke Bryan County High School.

Bowdon holds off Ellaville Schley County

Bowdon finally found a way to top Ellaville Schley County 35-31 at Bowdon High on Dec. 1 in Georgia football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Wildcats had a 17-14 edge on the Red Devils at the beginning of the third quarter.

Bowdon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-24 lead over Ellaville Schley County.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 35-31.

Last season, Bowdon and Ellaville Schley County faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Bowdon High School.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Bowdon faced off against Greensboro Greene County and Ellaville Schley County took on Lincolnton Lincoln County on Nov. 17 at Ellaville Schley County High School.

Douglas Coffee claims victory against Cartersville

Douglas Coffee eventually beat Cartersville 33-18 in Georgia high school football action on Dec. 1.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Douglas Coffee and Cartersville were both scoreless.

The Trojans fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Hurricanes’ expense.

Douglas Coffee charged to a 31-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hurricanes rallied with a 6-2 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Trojans prevailed.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Cartersville faced off against Covington Eastside and Douglas Coffee took on Gray Jones County on Nov. 17 at Douglas Coffee High School.

Ellenwood Cedar Grove squeezes past Savannah Calvary Day

Ellenwood Cedar Grove topped Savannah Calvary Day 49-42 in a tough tilt on Dec. 1 in Georgia football.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Saints registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Cavaliers.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Saints and the Cavaliers each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Ellenwood Cedar Grove faced off against Bremen and Savannah Calvary Day took on Thomasville on Nov. 17 at Savannah Calvary Day High School.

Resolve: Fairburn Creekside comes from behind to topple Jefferson

Fairburn Creekside overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 28-17 win against Jefferson during this Georgia football game on Dec. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Jefferson, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Fairburn Creekside through the end of the first quarter.

The Seminoles kept a 21-17 intermission margin at the Dragons’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Seminoles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Fairburn Creekside faced off against Dalton and Jefferson took on Hiram on Nov. 17 at Jefferson High School.

Manchester overwhelms McRae Telfair County

It was a tough night for McRae Telfair County which was overmatched by Manchester in this 35-14 verdict.

The first quarter gave Manchester a 21-7 lead over McRae Telfair County.

Manchester roared to a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Nov. 17, McRae Telfair County faced off against Portal.

Marietta Walton denies Kingsland Camden County’s challenge

Marietta Walton knocked off Kingsland Camden County 41-25 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Dec. 1.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Marietta Walton faced off against Suwanee North Gwinnett and Kingsland Camden County took on Powder Springs McEachern on Nov. 17 at Powder Springs McEachern High School.

Perry barely beats Fayetteville Starrs Mill

Perry topped Fayetteville Starrs Mill 28-24 in a tough tilt at Fayetteville Starrs Mill High on Dec. 1 in Georgia football action.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill started on steady ground by forging a 10-0 lead over Perry at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed Fayetteville Starrs Mill with a 10-7 lead over Perry heading into the second quarter.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill jumped a close margin over Perry as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

Perry pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip Fayetteville Starrs Mill.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Fayetteville Starrs Mill faced off against Bloomingdale New Hampstead and Perry took on Bainbridge on Nov. 17 at Bainbridge High School.

Rockmart races in front to defeat Adel Cook

A swift early pace pushed Rockmart past Adel Cook Friday 34-24 for a Georgia high school football victory at Rockmart High on Dec. 1.

Rockmart moved in front of Adel Cook 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Rockmart moved to a 28-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellowjackets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Hornets’ 8-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Rockmart faced off against Blairsville Union County and Adel Cook took on Baxley Appling County on Nov. 17 at Adel Cook High School.

Savannah Christian scores early, pulls away from Columbus Carver

Savannah Christian rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 51-26 win over Columbus Carver in Georgia high school football action on Dec. 1.

Savannah Christian thundered in front of Columbus Carver 17-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders registered a 30-6 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Columbus Carver bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 30-12.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-14 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Columbus Carver faced off against Thomaston Upson-Lee and Savannah Christian took on Madison Morgan County on Nov. 17 at Madison Morgan County High School.

Stockbridge comes from behind to stop Savannah Benedictine Military

Stockbridge overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 45-31 win over Savannah Benedictine Military for a Georgia high school football victory on Dec. 1.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Stockbridge faced off against Atlanta Westminster and Savannah Benedictine Military took on LaGrange on Nov. 17 at Savannah Benedictine Military School.

Swainsboro escapes close call with Quitman Brooks County

Swainsboro posted a narrow 24-17 win over Quitman Brooks County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Dec. 1.

Swainsboro jumped in front of Quitman Brooks County 8-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a thin 16-7 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Quitman Brooks County took the lead 17-16 to start the final quarter.

It took an 8-0 rally, but the Tigers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Quitman Brooks County faced off against Dublin and Swainsboro took on Barnesville Lamar County on Nov. 17 at Barnesville Lamar County High School.

Thomasville Thomas County squeezes past Atlanta Marist

Thomasville Thomas County posted a narrow 13-7 win over Atlanta Marist on Dec. 1 in Georgia football.

Thomasville Thomas County jumped in front of Atlanta Marist 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the War Eagles climbed back to within 13-7.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Atlanta Marist faced off against Brunswick and Thomasville Thomas County took on Jonesboro on Nov. 17 at Thomasville Thomas County Central High School.

