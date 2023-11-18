Bowdon exhales after close call with Greensboro Greene County

Bowdon finally found a way to top Greensboro Greene County 28-23 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 17.
The start wasn’t the problem for Greensboro Greene County, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Bowdon through the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers jumped a thin margin over the Red Devils as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.
Greensboro Greene County enjoyed a 23-14 lead over Bowdon to start the fourth quarter.
It took a 14-0 rally, but the Red Devils were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
In recent action on Nov. 3, Bowdon faced off against Carrollton Mt Zion and Greensboro Greene County took on Washington-Wilkes on Nov. 3 at Greensboro Greene County High School.
