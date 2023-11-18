Columbus Carver slips past Thomaston Upson-Lee

Columbus Carver finally found a way to top Thomaston Upson-Lee 8-7 in Georgia high school football on Nov. 17.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.
Thomaston Upson-Lee moved ahead by earning a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Carver at the end of the third quarter.
The Tigers pulled off a stirring 8-0 fourth quarter to trip the Knights.
The last time Columbus Carver and Thomaston Upson-Lee played in a 39-0 game on Nov. 12, 2022.
