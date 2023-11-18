Dalton takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Fairburn Creekside

28 minutes ago

Fairburn Creekside trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 49-24 win over Dalton in Georgia high school football on Nov. 17.

Last season, Fairburn Creekside and Dalton faced off on Nov. 18, 2022 at Fairburn Creekside High School.

Recently on Nov. 3, Fairburn Creekside squared off with College Park Banneker in a football game.

