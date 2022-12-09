Too close for comfort: Bowdon strains past Ellaville Schley County

Bowdon fans held their breath in an uneasy 39-31 victory over Ellaville Schley County at Bowdon High on December 8 in Georgia football action.
Bowdon drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Ellaville Schley County after the first quarter.
The Wildcats came from behind to grab the advantage 21-19 at halftime over the Red Devils.
Bowdon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-21 lead over Ellaville Schley County.
The Wildcats rallied in the final quarter, but the Red Devils skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.