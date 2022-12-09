ajc logo
X

Too close for comfort: Bowdon strains past Ellaville Schley County

Sports
By Sports Bot
52 minutes ago

Bowdon fans held their breath in an uneasy 39-31 victory over Ellaville Schley County at Bowdon High on December 8 in Georgia football action.

Bowdon drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Ellaville Schley County after the first quarter.

The Wildcats came from behind to grab the advantage 21-19 at halftime over the Red Devils.

Bowdon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-21 lead over Ellaville Schley County.

The Wildcats rallied in the final quarter, but the Red Devils skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Isaac Sabetai

Meet the man behind U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ads14h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech’s transfer-portal activity at lower end in ACC
11h ago

Errin Joe returning to Georgia Tech to be football general manager
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia, Ohio State mine transfer portal with care
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia, Ohio State mine transfer portal with care
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Quarterback Desmond Ridder set to start for the Falcons
10h ago
The Latest

Score no more: Brooklet Southeast Bulloch’s defense is flawless in stopping Hamilton...
52m ago
Dallas Paulding County squeezes past Anniston White Plains
52m ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State championships: Preview of the Georgia high school football finals
Viktor Bout: What we know about the Russian prisoner released by U.S. in Brittney Griner...
12h ago
Baby Jayla: Born weighing 14.6 oz, Georgia preemie defies odds
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top