Savannah Benedictine Military tops LaGrange

It was a tough night for LaGrange which was overmatched by Savannah Benedictine Military in this 31-7 verdict.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Cadets registered a 24-7 advantage at halftime over the Grangers.
Savannah Benedictine Military thundered to a 31-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on Nov. 3, LaGrange faced off against LaGrange Troup County.
