Stockbridge squeezes past Atlanta Westminster

Stockbridge topped Atlanta Westminster 28-24 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 17.
The Wildcats moved ahead by earning a 17-7 advantage over the Tigers at the end of the second quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Tigers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Wildcats 21-7 in the last stanza for the victory.
In recent action on Nov. 3, Stockbridge faced off against McDonough and Atlanta Westminster took on Lithonia Miller Grove on Nov. 3 at Atlanta Westminster School.
