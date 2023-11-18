Douglasville Douglas County dominates Canton Sequoyah in convincing showing

Sports
By Sports Bot
36 minutes ago

Douglasville Douglas County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Canton Sequoyah from start to finish for a 48-14 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Douglasville Douglas County High on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave Douglasville Douglas County a 14-3 lead over Canton Sequoyah.

The Tigers registered a 35-6 advantage at intermission over the Chiefs.

Douglasville Douglas County thundered to a 44-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 4-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against Douglasville South Paulding and Canton Sequoyah took on Woodstock on Nov. 3 at Woodstock High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Prosecutors ask top Georgia court to reject ‘unlawful’ DA oversight panel6h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton prosecutors request August trial date for Trump
6h ago

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice
8h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

HS football: Moving on to the state quarterfinals
4m ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

HS football: Moving on to the state quarterfinals
4m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Another Braves surprise: Kyle Wright is traded to Royals
48m ago
The Latest

Woodbury Flint River overpowers Pinehurst Fullington in thorough fashion
32m ago
White Cass pushes over Atlanta Mays
32m ago
Strong start sends Warner Robins over Waycross Ware County
32m ago
Featured

Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
List: 10 Georgia high school football teams trying to reach first quarterfinals
17h ago
Radcliffe Bailey, celebrated Atlanta painter and sculptor, dies at 55
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top