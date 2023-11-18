Douglasville Douglas County dominates Canton Sequoyah in convincing showing

Douglasville Douglas County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Canton Sequoyah from start to finish for a 48-14 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Douglasville Douglas County High on Nov. 17.
The first quarter gave Douglasville Douglas County a 14-3 lead over Canton Sequoyah.
The Tigers registered a 35-6 advantage at intermission over the Chiefs.
Douglasville Douglas County thundered to a 44-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers held on with a 4-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on Nov. 3, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against Douglasville South Paulding and Canton Sequoyah took on Woodstock on Nov. 3 at Woodstock High School.
