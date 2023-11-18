Kingsland Camden County allows no points against Powder Springs McEachern

Sports
By Sports Bot
33 minutes ago

Kingsland Camden County’s defense throttled Powder Springs McEachern, resulting in a 26-0 shutout at Powder Springs Mceachern High on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Kingsland Camden County stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Powder Springs McEachern faced off against Powder Springs Hillgrove and Kingsland Camden County took on Valdosta Lowndes on Nov. 3 at Valdosta Lowndes High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Prosecutors ask top Georgia court to reject ‘unlawful’ DA oversight panel5h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton prosecutors request August trial date for Trump
6h ago

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice
8h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

HS football: Moving on to the state quarterfinals
3m ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

HS football: Moving on to the state quarterfinals
3m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Another Braves surprise: Kyle Wright is traded to Royals
46m ago
The Latest

Woodbury Flint River overpowers Pinehurst Fullington in thorough fashion
30m ago
White Cass pushes over Atlanta Mays
31m ago
Strong start sends Warner Robins over Waycross Ware County
31m ago
Featured

Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
List: 10 Georgia high school football teams trying to reach first quarterfinals
17h ago
Radcliffe Bailey, celebrated Atlanta painter and sculptor, dies at 55
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top