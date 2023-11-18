Kingsland Camden County allows no points against Powder Springs McEachern

Kingsland Camden County’s defense throttled Powder Springs McEachern, resulting in a 26-0 shutout at Powder Springs Mceachern High on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
The Wildcats registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.
Kingsland Camden County stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Nov. 3, Powder Springs McEachern faced off against Powder Springs Hillgrove and Kingsland Camden County took on Valdosta Lowndes on Nov. 3 at Valdosta Lowndes High School.
