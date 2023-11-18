Marietta Walton bests Suwanee North Gwinnett

Marietta Walton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-19 win over Suwanee North Gwinnett in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.
Marietta Walton opened with a 14-3 advantage over Suwanee North Gwinnett through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 21-13.
Marietta Walton moved to a 34-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
