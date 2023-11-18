Cartersville thwarts Covington Eastside’s quest

Cartersville knocked off Covington Eastside 28-9 during this Georgia football game on Nov. 17.
The first quarter gave Cartersville a 7-6 lead over Covington Eastside.
The Hurricanes fought to a 14-9 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.
Cartersville moved to a 21-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hurricanes held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
