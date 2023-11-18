Bogart Prince Avenue Christian defeats Atlanta Mt. Vernon

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian jumped to a 44-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 28-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Atlanta Mt Vernon faced off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Bogart Prince Avenue Christian High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian faced off against Social Circle and Atlanta Mt Vernon took on Alpharetta St Francis on Nov. 3 at Alpharetta St Francis High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.