Bogart Prince Avenue Christian defeats Atlanta Mt. Vernon

Sports
By Sports Bot
34 minutes ago

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian left no doubt on Friday, controlling Atlanta Mt. Vernon from start to finish for a 72-41 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Bogart Prince Avenue Christian High on Nov. 17.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian jumped in front of Atlanta Mt. Vernon 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines opened a small 30-21 gap over the MVPS Mustangs at the intermission.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian jumped to a 44-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 28-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Atlanta Mt Vernon faced off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Bogart Prince Avenue Christian High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian faced off against Social Circle and Atlanta Mt Vernon took on Alpharetta St Francis on Nov. 3 at Alpharetta St Francis High School.

