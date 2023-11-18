Thomasville Thomas County’s speedy start jolts Jonesboro

Thomasville Thomas County left no doubt in recording a 56-6 win over Jonesboro during this Georgia football game on Nov. 17.
In recent action on Nov. 3, Thomasville Thomas County faced off against Warner Robins Northside and Jonesboro took on Hampton Lovejoy on Nov. 3 at Jonesboro High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.