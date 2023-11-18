Swainsboro claims victory against Barnesville Lamar County

Swainsboro knocked off Barnesville Lamar County 18-6 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 17.
The Tigers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 16-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Swainsboro and Barnesville Lamar County were both scoreless.
The Tigers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-2 in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Nov. 3, Barnesville Lamar County faced off against Franklin Heard County and Swainsboro took on Dublin on Nov. 3 at Swainsboro High School.
