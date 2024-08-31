Georgia high school Football scores: Metro Atlanta matchups from August 30, 2024

In recent action on Aug. 16, Woodward Academy faced off against Carrollton and Marist took on Jefferson on Aug. 16 at Marist School.

North Atlanta claims tight victory against Wheeler

North Atlanta topped Wheeler 10-9 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 30.

Last season, North Atlanta and Wheeler faced off on Sept. 16, 2023 at North Atlanta High School.

Laney squeezes past Putnam County

Laney finally found a way to top Putnam County 32-25 for a Georgia high school football victory at Lucy C Laney High on Aug. 30.

Last season, Putnam County and Laney squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Putnam County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Putnam County faced off against Greene County.

Seckinger rides to cruise-control win over Mountain View

Seckinger rolled past Mountain View for a comfortable 45-10 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Mountain View High on Aug. 30.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Mountain View faced off against Hillgrove and Seckinger took on West Hall on Aug. 17 at West Hall High School.

Calhoun pockets slim win over Westminster

Calhoun topped Westminster 28-20 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 30.

Calhoun opened with a 7-0 advantage over Westminster through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Calhoun moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats closed the lead with a 13-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Calhoun faced off against Creekview and Westminster took on Lovett on Aug. 16 at Lovett School.

Cherokee races in front to defeat Pope

Cherokee controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 65-42 victory over Pope at Cherokee High on Aug. 30 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Cherokee a 10-0 lead over Pope.

The Warriors registered a 31-14 advantage at halftime over the Greyhounds.

Cherokee jumped to a 51-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 65-42.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Cherokee faced off against River Ridge and Pope took on Cambridge on Aug. 16 at Pope High School.

Sequoyah records thin win against Kell

Sequoyah topped Kell 24-21 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 30.

Sequoyah opened with a 7-0 advantage over Kell through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Longhorns with a 21-14 lead over the Chiefs heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Sequoyah and Kell locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Chiefs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Sequoyah faced off against Denmark.

Central-Carrollton defeats Hiram

Central-Carrollton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-21 win over Hiram in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 30.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Hiram faced off against Paulding County and Central-Carrollton took on Spalding on Aug. 16 at Central High School.

Cartersville allows no points against Hapeville

Cartersville’s defense throttled Hapeville, resulting in a 24-0 shutout during this Georgia football game on Aug. 30.

Cartersville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hapeville through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Cartersville breathed fire to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hurricanes held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Northside-Columbus sprints past Northgate

Northside-Columbus collected a solid win over Northgate in a 22-2 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory at Northside High on Aug. 30.

The Patriots opened a meager 8-0 gap over the Vikings at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Patriots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-2 edge.

Last time Northside-Columbus and Northgate played in a 33-27 game on Oct. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Northgate faced off against Starr’s Mill.

Commerce denies Luella’s challenge

Commerce notched a win against Luella 24-14 on Aug. 30 in Georgia football.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Lions had a 14-7 edge on the Tigers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Commerce broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-14 lead over Luella.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Luella faced off against Hampton and Commerce took on Wesleyan on Aug. 16 at Commerce High School.

East Jackson darts by Dawson County

East Jackson dominated from start to finish in an imposing 37-10 win over Dawson County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 30.

East Jackson opened with a 14-3 advantage over Dawson County through the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 28-3 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-10.

The Eagles held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 16, East Jackson squared off with Winder-Barrow in a football game.

Eastside darts past Alcovy with early burst

Eastside rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 54-9 win over Alcovy in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 30.

Eastside jumped in front of Alcovy 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 48-0 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers closed the lead with a 9-6 margin in the final quarter.

Last time Eastside and Alcovy played in a 31-0 game on Sept. 8, 2023.

Recently on Aug. 16, Eastside squared off with Newton in a football game.

North Forsyth secures win over Lanier

North Forsyth (GA) grabbed a 33-20 victory at the expense of Lanier in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 30.

The first quarter gave North Forsyth (GA) a 13-0 lead over Lanier.

The Raiders opened a mammoth 20-0 gap over the Longhorns at the intermission.

North Forsyth (GA) charged to a 26-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Longhorns’ 20-7 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, North Forsyth (GA) and Lanier squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at North Forsyth (GA).

In recent action on Aug. 22, North Forsyth (GA) faced off against Creekview and Lanier took on Norcross on Aug. 16 at Lanier High School.

West Forsyth (GA) tacks win on Parkview

West Forsyth (GA) left no doubt on Friday, controlling Parkview from start to finish for a 45-21 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at West Forsyth on Aug. 30.

The first quarter gave West Forsyth (GA) a 14-0 lead over Parkview.

The Wolverines fought to a 24-7 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

West Forsyth (GA) steamrolled to a 45-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Parkview faced off against North Paulding.

Hebron Christian Academy posts win at University Christian (FL)’s expense

Hebron Christian Academy handed University Christian (FL) a tough 24-12 loss at Hebron Christian Academy on Aug. 30 in Georgia football action.

Hebron Christian Academy opened with a 7-0 advantage over University Christian (FL) through the first quarter.

The Lions’ offense darted in front for a 14-6 lead over the Christians at the intermission.

Hebron Christian Academy jumped to a 24-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 16, Hebron Christian Academy squared off with Therrell in a football game.

North Paulding records thin win against Harrison

North Paulding posted a narrow 26-23 win over Harrison in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 30.

Harrison showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over North Paulding as the first quarter ended.

The Wolfpack’s offense moved in front for a 13-6 lead over the Hoyas at the intermission.

North Paulding darted to a 26-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hoyas managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last time North Paulding and Harrison played in a 24-22 game on Oct. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Aug. 16, North Paulding faced off against Parkview and Harrison took on Kennesaw Mountain on Aug. 16 at Harrison High School.

Atlantic (Delray Beach) delivers statement win over Jonesboro

Atlantic (Delray Beach) controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-13 win against Jonesboro in a Florida high school football matchup on Aug. 30.

Atlantic (Delray Beach) darted in front of Jonesboro 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ offense thundered in front for a 34-13 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Atlantic (Delray Beach) pulled to a 47-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Jonesboro faced off against Mt. Zion-Jonesboro.

New Manchester overwhelms Stone Mountain

New Manchester handled Stone Mountain 56-6 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 30.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Stone Mountain faced off against Redan.

Elbert County earns solid win over Wesleyan

Elbert County notched a win against Wesleyan 49-35 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 30.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Elbert County and Wesleyan were both scoreless.

The Blue Devils and the Wolves were deadlocked at 21-21 heading to the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Elbert County and Wesleyan locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Blue Devils held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Wesleyan faced off against Commerce.

Starr’s Mill holds off Veterans

Starr’s Mill finally found a way to top Veterans 35-27 on Aug. 30 in Georgia football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Warhawks.

Starr’s Mill stormed to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warhawks enjoyed a 14-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Starr’s Mill faced off against Northgate.

Cherokee Bluff prevails over North Hall

Cherokee Bluff rolled past North Hall for a comfortable 38-13 victory at Cherokee Bluff High on Aug. 30 in Georgia football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Bears registered a 31-7 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Cherokee Bluff steamrolled to a 38-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, North Hall and Cherokee Bluff faced off on Sept. 22, 2023 at Cherokee Bluff High School.

Recently on Aug. 16, Cherokee Bluff squared off with Lumpkin County in a football game.

Peach County overpowers Berkmar in thorough fashion

Peach County earned a convincing 42-7 win over Berkmar on Aug. 30 in Georgia football.

Recently on Aug. 22, Berkmar squared off with Cedartown in a football game.

East Hall defense stifles Johnson-Gainesville

East Hall’s defense throttled Johnson-Gainesville, resulting in a 55-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 30.

Last season, Johnson-Gainesville and East Hall squared off on Sept. 1, 2023 at Johnson High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, East Hall squared off with Banks County in a football game.

Lakeview Academy allows no points against Towns County

Defense dominated as Lakeview Academy pitched a 42-0 shutout of Towns County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 30.

Lakeview Academy jumped in front of Towns County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions’ offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Lakeview Academy thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Jones County races in front to defeat Hampton

Jones County scored early and often in a 28-9 win over Hampton at Jones County High on Aug. 30 in Georgia football action.

Jones County opened with a 14-0 advantage over Hampton through the first quarter.

The Hornets showed some mettle by fighting back to a 14-7 intermission margin.

Jones County darted to a 21-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Greyhounds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 16, Hampton squared off with Luella in a football game.

Greene County routs Haralson County

Greene County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Haralson County 25-3 Friday in Georgia high school football on Aug. 30.

Greene County opened with a 6-0 advantage over Haralson County through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 19-3 advantage at intermission over the Rebels.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 16, Greene County squared off with Putnam County in a football game.

Jackson County slips past Dacula

Jackson County topped Dacula 35-28 in a tough tilt at Jackson County High on Aug. 30 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Jackson County faced off against Flowery Branch and Dacula took on Duluth on Aug. 16 at Dacula High School.

Mill Creek defeats Archer

Mill Creek earned a convincing 48-14 win over Archer on Aug. 30 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Mill Creek a 21-7 lead over Archer.

The Hawks’ offense charged in front for a 38-14 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Mill Creek pulled to a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last time Mill Creek and Archer played in a 42-7 game on Sept. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Mill Creek faced off against Lambert and Archer took on North Cobb on Aug. 16 at Archer High School.

Jefferson bests Clarke Central

Jefferson controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-14 win against Clarke Central during this Georgia football game on Aug. 30.

The first quarter gave Jefferson a 10-7 lead over Clarke Central.

The Dragons fought to a 20-14 intermission margin at the Gladiators’ expense.

Jefferson darted to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Jefferson and Clarke Central faced off on Sept. 22, 2023 at Jefferson High School.

Recently on Aug. 16, Jefferson squared off with Marist in a football game.

Mt. Paran Christian scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss St. Francis

Mt. Paran Christian rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 27-3 win over St. Francis in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 30.

Mt. Paran Christian jumped in front of St. Francis 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Mt. Paran Christian breathed fire to a 27-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Mt. Paran Christian faced off against Lake Oconee and St. Francis took on George Walton on Aug. 16 at George Walton Academy.

North Cobb holds off East Coweta

North Cobb finally found a way to top East Coweta 27-20 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 30.

East Coweta started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over North Cobb at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors kept a 14-10 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

North Cobb jumped to a 21-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Indians’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Aug. 16, North Cobb faced off against Archer and East Coweta took on Sandy Creek on Aug. 16 at Sandy Creek High School.

North Cobb Christian shuts out Coahulla Creek

North Cobb Christian’s defense throttled Coahulla Creek, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 30.

In recent action on Aug. 16, North Cobb Christian faced off against Providence Christian.

Lithia Springs overcomes Pebblebrook in seat-squirming affair

Lithia Springs finally found a way to top Pebblebrook 14-13 during this Georgia football game on Aug. 30.

The Falcons had a 13-7 edge on the Lions at the beginning of the third quarter.

Lithia Springs broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-13 lead over Pebblebrook.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Lions and the Falcons were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Pebblebrook faced off against Locust Grove and Lithia Springs took on Lithonia on Aug. 16 at Lithia Springs High School.

Tattnall Square exhales after close call with George Walton

Tattnall Square posted a narrow 20-14 win over George Walton in Georgia high school football on Aug. 30.

George Walton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Tattnall Square as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 14-6 lead at halftime.

Tattnall Square broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-14 lead over George Walton.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 16, George Walton squared off with St. Francis in a football game.

Morgan County tops Oconee County

Morgan County collected a solid win over Oconee County in a 24-13 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 30.

Tough to find an edge early, Morgan County and Oconee County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a modest 17-7 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Morgan County faced off against Warren County and Oconee County took on North Oconee on Aug. 16 at Oconee County High School.

Dominion Christian outlasts Walker

Dominion Christian knocked off Walker 29-14 at Walker High on Aug. 30 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Dominion Christian a 14-7 lead over Walker.

The Knights registered a 16-7 advantage at intermission over the Wolverines.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Walker inched back to a 16-14 deficit.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Walker faced off against Kendrick.

Lassiter shuts out Northview

Defense dominated as Lassiter pitched a 42-0 shutout of Northview on Aug. 30 in Georgia football.

Lassiter darted in front of Northview 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Titans.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Lassiter faced off against Midtown.

Sprayberry takes down Kennesaw Mountain

Sprayberry’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Kennesaw Mountain 38-3 on Aug. 30 in Georgia football action.

The Yellow Jackets opened a colossal 21-3 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Sprayberry jumped to a 38-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Kennesaw Mountain faced off against Harrison and Sprayberry took on Alexander on Aug. 16 at Sprayberry High School.

Cambridge allows no points against Creekview

Cambridge’s defense throttled Creekview, resulting in a 39-0 shutout at Cambridge High on Aug. 30 in Georgia football action.

Cambridge opened with a 7-0 advantage over Creekview through the first quarter.

The Bears fought to a 25-0 halftime margin at the Grizzlies’ expense.

Cambridge stormed to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last time Creekview and Cambridge played in a 41-14 game on Aug. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Cambridge faced off against Pope and Creekview took on North Forsyth (GA) on Aug. 22 at Creekview High School.

Murphy exhales after close call with Heard County

Murphy finally found a way to top Heard County 29-27 on Aug. 30 in North Carolina football.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Murphy and Heard County settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Bulldogs fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Braves’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Braves managed a 13-8 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Heard County faced off against Clarkston.

Newnan darts past Arabia Mountain with early burst

Newnan took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Arabia Mountain 20-6 on Aug. 30 in Georgia football action.

Newnan opened with a 14-0 advantage over Arabia Mountain through the first quarter.

The Rams battled back to make it 14-6 at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Newnan faced off against Greater Atlanta Christian.

West Hall thwarts Chestatee’s quest

West Hall collected a solid win over Chestatee in a 31-19 verdict on Aug. 30 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave West Hall a 3-0 lead over Chestatee.

The Spartans’ offense thundered in front for a 17-0 lead over the War Eagles at halftime.

West Hall thundered to a 31-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans chalked up this decision in spite of the War Eagles’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Chestatee faced off against Franklin County and West Hall took on Seckinger on Aug. 17 at West Hall High School.

Hillgrove shuts out McIntosh

Defense dominated as Hillgrove pitched a 38-0 shutout of McIntosh at Hillgrove High on Aug. 30 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Hillgrove a 6-0 lead over McIntosh.

The Hawks registered a 31-0 advantage at intermission over the Chiefs.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Hillgrove faced off against Mountain View and McIntosh took on Fayette County on Aug. 16 at Fayette County High School.

McEachern overcomes Marietta in seat-squirming affair

McEachern finally found a way to top Marietta 33-27 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 30.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Marietta got within 23-13.

The Blue Devils closed the lead with a 14-10 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, McEachern and Marietta squared off on Oct. 13, 2023 at Marietta High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, McEachern faced off against North Gwinnett and Marietta took on Gainesville on Aug. 16 at Marietta High School.

Drew darts past South Cobb with early burst

Drew rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 47-7 win over South Cobb for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 30.

Drew opened with a 14-0 advantage over South Cobb through the first quarter.

The Titans fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Drew and South Cobb each scored in the third quarter.

The Titans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 17, South Cobb faced off against South Forsyth and Drew took on Riverdale on Aug. 17 at Riverdale High School.

Holy Ground Baptist overwhelms Victory Baptist

Holy Ground Baptist raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 40-14 win over Victory Baptist in Georgia high school football on Aug. 30.

Last season, Holy Ground Baptist and Victory Baptist faced off on Oct. 20, 2023 at Holy Ground Baptist Academy.

Blessed Trinity holds off Prince Avenue Christian

Blessed Trinity posted a narrow 23-21 win over Prince Avenue Christian during this Georgia football game on Aug. 30.

Tough to find an edge early, Blessed Trinity and Prince Avenue Christian fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Wolverines had a 14-10 edge on the Titans at the beginning of the third quarter.

Prince Avenue Christian moved ahead by earning a 21-17 advantage over Blessed Trinity at the end of the third quarter.

A 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Titans’ defeat of the Wolverines.

Recently on Aug. 16, Blessed Trinity squared off with St. Pius X in a football game.

Walton comes up short in matchup with Roswell

Roswell pushed past Walton for a 42-32 win during this Georgia football game on Aug. 30.

Roswell moved in front of Walton 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Raiders fought to 21-17.

Walton took the lead 24-21 to start the final quarter.

It took a 21-8 rally, but the Hornets were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Roswell faced off against Peachtree Ridge and Walton took on Brookwood on Aug. 17 at Walton High School.

Savannah Christian Prep shuts out Providence Christian

Defense dominated as Savannah Christian Prep pitched a 45-0 shutout of Providence Christian in Georgia high school football on Aug. 30.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Savannah Christian Prep faced off against Whitefield Academy and Providence Christian took on North Cobb Christian on Aug. 16 at North Cobb Christian High School.

Campbell tops Etowah

Campbell left no doubt on Friday, controlling Etowah from start to finish for a 33-7 victory on Aug. 30 in Georgia football.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Campbell faced off against Chapel Hill and Etowah took on Woodstock on Aug. 16 at Woodstock High School.

Social Circle tops KIPP Atlanta

Social Circle eventually beat KIPP Atlanta 15-2 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 30.

Social Circle darted in front of KIPP Atlanta 5-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins registered an 8-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Redskins held on with a 7-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Social Circle faced off against Oglethorpe County and KIPP Atlanta took on Landmark Christian on Aug. 16 at Landmark Christian High School.

Collins Hill takes down Cedar Grove

Collins Hill recorded a big victory over Cedar Grove 44-13 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 30.

Last season, Cedar Grove and Collins Hill squared off on Sept. 8, 2023 at Cedar Grove High School.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Collins Hill faced off against Grayson and Cedar Grove took on Douglas County on Aug. 17 at Cedar Grove High School.

North Gwinnett sprints past Colquitt County

North Gwinnett handed Colquitt County a tough 14-3 loss during this Georgia football game on Aug. 30.

North Gwinnett opened with a 7-0 advantage over Colquitt County through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 14-3 halftime margin at the Packers’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 17, North Gwinnett squared off with McEachern in a football game.

Trion overcomes deficit and Temple

Temple’s advantage forced Trion to dig down, but it did to earn a 42-15 win Friday for a Georgia high school football victory at Trion High on Aug. 30.

The start wasn’t the problem for Temple, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Trion through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 7-3 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Trion jumped to a 28-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-12 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Temple faced off against McNair.

Lowndes dominates Central Gwinnett

Lowndes left no doubt on Friday, controlling Central Gwinnett from start to finish for a 46-13 victory in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 30.

Lowndes thundered in front of Central Gwinnett 29-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings opened an immense 46-6 gap over the Black Knights at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Lowndes and Central Gwinnett were both scoreless.

The Black Knights managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Recently on Aug. 16, Central Gwinnett squared off with Meadowcreek in a football game.

River Ridge darts by Allatoona

River Ridge’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Allatoona 42-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 30.

River Ridge opened with a 14-0 advantage over Allatoona through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-6 edge.

Last season, River Ridge and Allatoona squared off on Nov. 3, 2023 at River Ridge High School.

In recent action on Aug. 22, River Ridge faced off against Denmark.

Woodstock sets early tone to dominate North Springs

Woodstock controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 58-7 victory over North Springs in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 30.

Woodstock jumped in front of North Springs 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines’ offense jumped in front for a 44-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Woodstock roared to a 51-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 22, Woodstock faced off against Woodland Cartersville and North Springs took on Holy Innocents’ on Aug. 16 at Holy Innocents Episcopal.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.