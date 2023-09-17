North Atlanta slips past Marietta Wheeler

North Atlanta topped Marietta Wheeler 30-22 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

The third quarter gave North Atlanta a 21-14 lead over Marietta Wheeler.

The Warriors held on with a 9-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Marietta Wheeler and North Atlanta played in a 20-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, North Atlanta squared off with Woodstock River Ridge in a football game.

