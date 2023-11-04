Woodstock River Ridge tops Acworth Allatoona

Woodstock River Ridge opened with a 21-7 advantage over Acworth Allatoona through the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense breathed fire in front for a 36-7 lead over the Buccaneers at halftime.

Acworth Allatoona tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 43-21 in the third quarter.

The Buccaneers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Acworth Allatoona and Woodstock River Ridge faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Woodstock River Ridge faced off against Rome and Acworth Allatoona took on Woodstock Etowah on Oct. 20 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

