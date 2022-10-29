Eatonton Putnam County trips Augusta Lucy C Laney in tenacious tussle

Eatonton Putnam County fans held their breath in an uneasy 27-26 victory over Augusta Lucy C Laney in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 28.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The War Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 13-12 advantage in the frame.
