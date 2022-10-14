Columbus Northside dodges a bullet in win over Newnan Northgate

BreakingNews
Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
Yes, Columbus Northside looked relaxed while edging Newnan Northgate, but no autographs please after its 33-27 victory during this Georgia football game.

Newnan Northgate showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-7 advantage over Columbus Northside as the first quarter ended.

The Patriots’ offense moved in front for a 20-13 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 27-20.

The Patriots maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-6 in the final quarter.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

