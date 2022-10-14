Columbus Northside dodges a bullet in win over Newnan Northgate

Yes, Columbus Northside looked relaxed while edging Newnan Northgate, but no autographs please after its 33-27 victory during this Georgia football game.
Newnan Northgate showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-7 advantage over Columbus Northside as the first quarter ended.
The Patriots’ offense moved in front for a 20-13 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 27-20.
The Patriots maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-6 in the final quarter.
