Super start fuels Jefferson’s victory over Athens Clarke Central

Jefferson broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Athens Clarke Central 22-14 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Jefferson opened with a 13-0 advantage over Athens Clarke Central through the first quarter.

The Dragons registered a 15-0 advantage at intermission over the Gladiators.

Athens Clarke Central fought back in the third quarter to make it 15-7.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jefferson and Athens Clarke Central squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Athens Clarke Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Jefferson faced off against Watkinsville Oconee County and Athens Clarke Central took on Gainesville on Sept. 8 at Athens Clarke Central High School.

